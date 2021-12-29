Perianal Infection Treatment Market To Witness Widespread Expansion During 2021 – 2031

Increasing patient pool owing to higher incidence rates of anal fistula and the recurrence rate of the treated cases is significantly driving growth of perianal infection treatment market. In addition, growing incidences of anal fistula stimulating co-morbidities has led to more complicated anal fistula cases, thereby driving the demand for perianal infection treatment. Rising demand for effective and safe perianal infection treatment with assurance of no recurrence and lesser side-effects have been creating growth opportunities for manufacturers. This in turn will lead to development of advanced and new devices and drugs benefitting perianal infection treatment market.

North America is likely to pose lucrative revenue growth opportunities for perianal infection treatment market on account of burgeoning healthcare expenditure by consumers and early adoption of the innovative and new technologies. Asia-Pacific perianal infection treatment market is likely to grow at an impressive pace on account of trending medical tourism, improving healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness regarding perianal infection treatment.

Perianal Infection Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for perianal infection treatment is highly fragmented, with numerous regional players operating in it. Some of the market players identified in the global perianal infection treatment market are Baxter International Inc., Hospira Inc. (Pfizer Inc.), Sandoz (Novartis AG), Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Abbott, Eli Lilly & Co. Ltd., Allergen Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., and Abbvie Inc. among others.

Perianal Infection Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global perianal infection treatment market has been segmented on the basis of treatment, age group, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on treatment, the global perianal infection treatment market is divided into:

Topical Antifungal Treatment Antifungal Ointments Antifungal Powders

Oral Antibiotics

Based on age group, the global perianal infection treatment market is divided into:

Children (>10 years)

Adults

Based on distribution channel, the global perianal infection treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Perianal Infection Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints Growing incidences and recurrence of perianal infection is the major factor expected to drive the growth of the perianal infection treatment market over the forecast period. Approximately 39% of patients show recurrence of perianal infections. Recurrence may be caused due to poor compliance rates or incomplete treatment regimes. Incidences of additional anorectal diseases in adults such as haemorrhoids or damaged perianal skin is another factor driving the growth of the global perianal infection treatment market. However, lack of treatment adherence, low treatment seeking rates, misdiagnosis of a disease, etc., are the major factors deterring the growth of the global perianal infection treatment market.

Perianal Infection Treatment Market: Overview The global market for perianal infection treatment is expected to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period. Majority of the antibiotics have entered the generic market, and thus, there exists high competition among local and regional players. Among the two treatment type segments, oral antibiotics are most commonly prescribed, and the segment is expected to lead the global perianal infection treatment market over the forecast period 2018-2028. The retail pharmacies distribution channel is expected to contribute the highest growth share due to better accessibility to patients.

