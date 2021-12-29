UV Fluorescing Ink Market Estimated To Be Driven By Innovation And Industrialization : FactMR

Ink which is invisible to human eye has been available for years. However, recent technological development drives consumer interest from conventional invisible ink to UV fluorescing ink. UV Fluorescing ink is invisible to the human eye in normal light and is visible only under UV light. UV fluorescing ink is an excellent printing solution to provide security in applications that are highly open to forgery such as banknotes, documents, fidelity cards, revenue stamps etc.

UV fluorescing ink is widely used in barcode printing. This provides reliable protection from direct copying or tampering. Hence, UV fluorescing ink is significantly popular in industries such as food and beverage, consumer goods, cosmetics & personal care, industrial goods, automotive industry, chemical, pharmaceuticals, electrical & electronics and others. Excellent properties of UV fluorescing ink such as high brightness, high light fastness, and strong adhesion on a wide range of substrates such as paper, plastic, cardboard, and metal makes it suitable for printing purposes.

UV Fluorescing Ink Market: Dynamics

UV fluorescing ink market is expected to persist a positive growth due to its excellent printing ability without any copying or tampering. The versatile nature of UV fluorescing ink makes it suitable for a wide range of applications. Several government agencies are using UV fluorescing inks for printing to protect the document from forgery. Numerous companies use printing bar codes and other types of information labels on their products with this UV fluorescing inks are the indications that the product is a legitimate one. Such factors are expected to fuels the global UV fluorescing ink market growth in the next decade.

The extensive use of UV fluorescing ink in packaging industries for printing barcodes and various labels are likely to propel the growth of UV fluorescing ink market. Many healthcare industries are considering UV fluorescing ink for packaging of products in different formats such as packs, bottles, and other products. One of the key features which contributes to high demand for UV fluorescing ink is its invisibility feature which provides invisible traceability solutions. UV fluorescing ink is suitable for applications which required crisp, repeatable codes and high printing resolutions on products such as packages, bottles and others may require discrete codes and brand labels. Overall, the outlook for the global UV fluorescing ink market is expected to witness positive growth during the next decade.

UV Fluorescing Ink Market: Regional Outlook

The APEJ region is expected to dominate the global UV fluorescing ink market in terms of consumption during the forecast period. The various industries in this region majorly consume the UV fluorescing ink for printing of their barcodes or information labels on particular products. Hence, in this region, UV fluorescing inks market is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The regions such as North America and Western Europe are expected to witness a positive growth of UV fluorescing market during the forecast period.

