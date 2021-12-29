Camel Milk Market To Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2021 – 2031

Camel milk is finding extensive applications in food supplements, owing to its profile rich of necessary nutrients and health-promoting molecules. Camel milk is a natural probiotic that aids in enhancement of the digestive health by a significant level, which is fostering their adoption in pharmaceuticals. Camel milk is also penetrating at a healthy level as an ingredient in the food and beverage industry, owing to rising demand for functional food products with health benefits.

Rising demand for supplements rich in calcium and vitamins is on a consistent rise, which is favoring the rise in adoption of camel milk as a rich source of calcium and vitamin B1. Nutritional and therapeutic characteristics of camel milk has stimulated the emergence of camel milk as a super food, with a multitude of applications making use of camel milk. Sales of camel milk products via online channels is gaining high prominence, owing to economic prices and availability of a wide-range of products.

Global Camel Milk Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the camel milk market are Lokhit Pashu Palak Sansthan (LPPS), Aadvik Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd., Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products (EICMP), QCamel, The Camel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd., Desert Farms Inc., VITAL CAMEL MILK LTD, UK Camel Milk Ltd, Camilk Dairy, VeryRareOnline, Dandaragan Camel Dairies Pty Ltd, The Good Earth Dairy, DromeDairy Naturals and Al Ain Farms amongst others.

Global Camel Milk: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product form, the camel milk market is segmented as-

Fresh

Frozen

Freeze-Dried

On the basis of nature, the camel milk market is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis, the camel milk market is segmented as-

Household

Industry

Food Industry Confectionery Frozen Desserts

Beverage Industry Smoothies Milkshakes Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

On the basis of packaging, the camel milk market is segmented as-

PET Bottles

Carton Packs

Pouches

Market Outlook Camel milk is traditionally known to have many medicinal properties. Due to a growing trend for niche and nutritious products, camel milk market has witnessed a tremendous growth in the past few years. Camel milk market especially saw an upsurge, since many dairy companies have expanded their product portfolio to include camel milk. Camel milk is native to the regions where camels are found and reared extensively. But in recent times, the consumption of camel milk has become very prominent in other regions as well. Major markets, which are expected to register high growth in the camel milk market are U.S., U.K., Australia, Malaysia and India. The camel milk market is completely walled by growth opportunities as it is experiencing key developments in all major sectors such as the expansion of distribution outlets, product portfolio expansion, regional and global expansions and new establishment of the camel milk producing companies. Being supported by science, camel milk is also being increasingly recognized as a natural medicine to cure autism and diabetes and also for the treatment of diabetes type II, Hepatitis and autoimmune disorders.