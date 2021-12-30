Succinic Acid Market Outlook to 2022: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Succinic Acid Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Succinic Acid Market size is expected to value at USD 237.8 million by 2022. The succinic acid industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the substantial demand from various application verticals such as 1,4 butanediol, pharmaceuticals, and polyurethanes. Rapid growth of building &construction sector and automotive industry, particularly in the Asia Pacific region is expected to foster market growth over the forecast period.

High-end demand for production of resin, coating, and polyurethanes is positively affecting market growth as well. Succinic acid is considered as primary building block for the production of polyurethanes, resins, polybutylene succinate (PBS) and plasticizers. Succinic acid acts as a precursor for chemicals such as 1,4 butanediol (BDO). Globally, the succinic acid market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 12% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

However, volatility in the cost of crude oil price and limited availability of raw materials are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the coming years. Yet, massive increase in the demand for bio-succinic acid owing to eco-friendly nature and favorable government policies for the use of green products among chemical manufacturers are anticipated to drive market growth over the next seven years. Bio-derived succinic acid is predicted to replace conventional chemicals such as butane-based maleic anhydride during production of succinic anhydride, fumaric acid, diethylmaleate, glyoxylic acid, and other plastics.

Succinic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

1,4 BDO

Resins, Coatings, Dying, and Inks

Pharmaceuticals

Polyurethanes

Food

Plasticizers

Cosmetics

Solvent and Lubricants

De-icing Solutions

Others

The key players in the succinic acid industry are BioAmber, Inc., Anqing Hexing Chemical Co., Ltd., Reverdia, Inc., Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd., Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals, Inc., Myriant Co., Showa Denko K.K., Succinity GmbH, and Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

The succinic acid industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in pharmaceuticals and resins & coatings sector, increase in number of research & development activities in the region, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the succinic acid market displaying a massive growth in the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, South Korea and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth in the region, rapid growth of automotive and construction sector, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

