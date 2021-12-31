Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 31, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2022 due to the growing incidences of breast, lung and prostate cancer due to changes in lifestyle and increasing pollution levels. Computer aided detection (CAD) is a technology especially designed to help radiologists understand the medical images. The technology improves diagnostic accuracy and reduces the burden of workload. Computer aided detection technology is progressing over the years and has become an indispensable part of the routine clinical work for detecting cancers.

Computer aided detection market is driven by the rising prevalence of cancers worldwide. Hence, the growing rate of cancer conditions and technologically enhanced CAD systems will help in improving MRI, ultrasound imaging, mammography and nuclear imaging. This propels the demand for computer aided detection solutions in multispecialty hospitals, thereby boosting computer aided detection (CAD) industry. Moreover, remarkable enhancements in digital imaging, quick integration of CAD systems in numerous imaging equipment and development of efficient CAD solutions are also driving the market growth of computer aided detection (CAD).

However, lack of IT healthcare experts, high service & maintenance expenses of CAD and poor reimbursement schemes (especially in the emerging economies) & unfavorable taxation policies are hampering the market growth of computer aided detection (CAD). Furthermore, the development and integration of artificial intelligence to aid the development of CAD is predicted to bring new opportunities in future. Computer aided detection (CAD) market is challenged by poor data exhibited by CAD solutions.

The key players in computer aided detection (CAD) industry comprise Agfa-Gevaert N.V., EDDA Technology, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Invivo Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Merge Healthcare, Inc., McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, ICAD, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Riverain Technologies, Fujifilm Medical Systems USA, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Salient Imaging, Inc., and VuCOMP Inc.

Based on end user, computer aided detection (CAD) market is divided into hospitals, research centers and diagnostic centers. Hospital segment is predicted to grow significantly in the coming years due to availability of advanced diagnostic and treatment services.

Geographically, computer aided detection industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Due to increasing incidences of breast cancer, North America is projected to dominate the market of computer aided detection (CAD) in the years to come.

