Automotive Commutator Market To Expand With Significant CAGR During 2021-2031

The main motive of commutation is to ensure that the torque which is acting on the armature is always in the same direction. In the armature the voltage generated is alternating in the nature, and it is directly converted to current by the commutator. Basically, the commutator switches the coils on and off to manage the direction of the electromagnetic fields, to point in a particular direction. Automotive Commutator is basically used in DC current machines, generators and in the universal motors. Automotive commutator basically can be categorized on the basis of motor type that is: electric motor commutator, DC motor commutator, auto part commutator, others. It can also be categorized on the basis of its product type: hook type and groove commutator. Additionally on the basis of sales channel. Owing to the above mentioned factors, in the coming years, the Automotive Commutator market is anticipated to witness significant growth.

Commutator is a moving part of rotary electricals switch which tends to reverse the current direction between the external circuit and the rotor in various types of electrical generators and powertrain motors.

Automotive Commutator Market- Market Dynamics

The Automotive Commutator market growth is expected to be driven primarily by automotive OEM production rate in wake of increasing on-road fleet of vehicle classes including passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The aftermarket repair and replacement aspect is also pegged to generate additional demand of automotive Commutators to a fair extent.

The main restraint expected for market growth of Automotive Commutator is owing to moderate rate of automotive production in the present scenario as well as product longevity thereby resulting slow sales movement of new units in OEM and Aftermarket segments. Furthermore, the advent of Electric Vehicles is expected to retard the market growth of automotive Commutator in the forthcoming years. However, an opportunity can be witnessed in form of hybrid fuel and fuel cell vehicles for the market participants to provide customized offerings and strengthen their business footprint.

Automotive Commutator Market- Segmentation

The global Automotive Commutator Market can be segmented on the basis of product type, motor type, sales channel and shape type.

On the basis of product type, the Automotive Commutators Market is segmented as:

Hook type

Groove commutator

Others

On the basis of motor type, the Automotive Commutators Market is segmented as:

Electric motor commutator

DC motor commutator

Auto part commutator

On the basis of sales channel, the Automotive Commutators Market is segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of shape type, the Automotive Commutators Market is segmented as:

Cylindrical type

Disk type

Automotive Commutators Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global of Automotive Commutators Market, identified across the value chain include:

Kolektor

Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology Co., Ltd.

Angu

SUGIYAMA SEISAKUSHO

Ningbo Sunico International Ltd.

Zhejiang Greatwall Commutator Co., Ltd.

Friedrich Nettelhoff GmbH & Co. KG

SUZHOU KEGU ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO., LTD.

Lifeng

Electric Materials

TRIS Inc.

MAM Electric

TOLEDO COMMUTATOR COMPANY

Automotive Commutators Market: Analystic Perspective

Demand of automotive Commutators is expected to be in the similar lines of fuel operated vehicles market growth rate as the product is directly proportional to the vehicle production rate. With the industry migrating towards energy efficient and economical pricing of vehicle and associated ancillaries, automotive Commutator manufacturers are also expected to adopt to improved prototypes in order to leverage their competitive edge against new vehicle configurations.

