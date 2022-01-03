Automotive Fuel Nozzle Market Expansion To Be Persistent During 2021-2031

United States has one of the largest automotive markets in the world with around 838 vehicles per 1,000 people. Almost 90% of households reported having access to at least one vehicle which showed a growth by 8.9% from past 5 years. Coming to electric vehicles, they have small fraction of the car market, which are dominated by the gasoline and diesel engines at large. Even if 100% of the vehicles sold are electrified, it is hard to replace the on road vehicles with internal combustion engines in near 20-25 years. This in turn promises for a stable and growing market for fuel nozzle across the globe.

What Factors are influencing the Automotive Fuel Nozzle Market?

A necessity for fuel efficient vehicles in automotive industry is found, so that the amount of gas that is used in commuting could be reduced. Alternatives to non-renewable fuels such as biodiesel in automobiles are used in some countries. Compared to 2018, the global passenger vehicle market size is expected to grow by 10 million units during by the end of 2022. Passenger vehicles as daily commutes need gasoline or diesel engines giving a fleet to fuel stations and subsequently increasing the demand of fuel nozzles.

Stringent government regulation on reduction of carbon emission, increasing awareness of sustainable living and electric vehicles, trade wars and increasing fuel prices have a significant impact on the global fuel nozzle market.

What is the Market Potential of Automotive Fuel Nozzle?

Significant increase in production of passenger and commercial vehicles with diesel and gasoline operated engines is estimated to drive the automotive fuel nozzle market in near future. Rising awareness among citizens regarding sustainable environment and reduction in carbon emissions is expected to further decline the demand of automotive fuel nozzle market. Stringent government regulations pressurized manufacturers to produce vehicles with a low carbon emission which in turn opens door for the automotive fuel nozzle market.

The automotive fuel nozzle market is likely to hamper up to some extent with the rise in demand for electric vehicles in coming years. This is primarily due to the absence of diesel and gasoline engines in electric vehicles. But with the less fueling cycle of the nozzle it has a high demand in market. Innovation in nozzles (such as nozzles for charging an electric vehicle) with the changing trend toward electric vehicle will help the automotive fuel nozzle manufacturers to sustain in market.

Automotive Fuel Nozzle Market Segmentation

Based on engine type, the automotive fuel nozzle market can be divided into:

Diesel engine

Gasoline engine

Based on the type of vehicle, the automotive fuel nozzle market can be divided into:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Based on the type of nozzle, the automotive fuel nozzle market can be divided into:

Automatic Nozzle

Manual Plastic Nozzle

Based on sales channel, the automotive fuel nozzle market is segregated into:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket

Based on the region, the automotive fuel nozzle market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

