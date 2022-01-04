Nitrogen Tire Inflators Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031

Introduction

With a mounting number of road fatalities and accidents across the world, concerns about vehicle safety and drivers’ safety are increasing among consumers. This is leading to an increasing number of consumers paying more attention towards the regular maintenance of their vehicles.

Eventually, awareness about the benefits of making use of nitrogen as an inflation gas is increasing among consumers, which is ultimately boosting demand for nitrogen tire inflators across various end-users. Benefits of adopting nitrogen tire inflators include higher fuel economy, lower rolling resistance, and lower inflation pressure loss rates (IPLR), which can increase the service life of new vehicles efficiently.

Growth of the Tire Industry to Influence the Nitrogen Tire Inflators Market

Post the great recession, the automotive industry has witnessed some positive changes with the growing production and sales of automobiles. Increasing demand for personal cars and other types of automobiles is creating ample of opportunities for tire manufacturers for realizing production efficiencies and automotive safety. Capitalizing on the increasing automotive production, tire manufacturers in the world are investing in technologies to improve performance parameters of tires they manufacture.

Also, increasing concerns about drivers’ safety are encouraging manufacturers to make improvements in various factors such as traction of tires and wear resistance. Growing automotive demand in Europe is influencing the developments of the Europe tire industry. It accounted for the imports of worth € 10.9 billion and exports of worth € 10.2 billion in 2016.

Severity of Tire-related Accidents and Removal of Spare Tires Will Encourage the Use of Nitrogen Tire Inflators

According to WHO (the World Health Organization), over 1.25 million people succumb to death as a result of road accidents every year, and over 20-50 million people suffer minor or non-fatal injuries. The WHO predicts that road traffic crashes are likely to become the seventh leading cause of death in the world by the end of 2030. Taking into account the role played by unsafe vehicles in road accidents, various UN regulations and standards are boosting consumers and manufacturers to focus on tire performance parameters such as traction and inflation.

Technological Advancements to Trigger the Trend of Product Innovation in Nitrogen Tire Inflators Market

As various technologies such as RFID (radio-frequency identification) and sensors are shaping the tire industry, the nitrogen tire inflators market is witnessing the adoption of advanced technologies. Innovative trends in the tire industry, such as the emergence of tubeless tires, are making a significant impact on the manufacturing strategies of market players in the nitrogen tire inflators market. MilKit, a leading tire manufacturing company, recently launched a portable tire inflator for tubeless tires, which are cheaper than air compressors. Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, another market player in the nitrogen tire inflators market, introduced a cordless tire inflator that can deliver faster, easier, and more accurate inflation. PCL, a leading manufacturer in the nitrogen tire inflators market, introduced a nitrogen generator with built-in inflator using the digital inflation technology. The company states that this generator and inflator unit can automatically inflate around four tires at the same time. The innovative products introduced in the nitrogen tire inflators market are likely to be influenced by the recent advancements in technologies.

