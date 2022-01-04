Nebulizing Diffuser Market Poised To Garner Maximum Revenues During 2021-2031

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, nebulizing diffuser market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period (2021-2031). Substantial increase in number of people opting for aromatherapy has provided positive outlook to the industry. Moreover, the nebulizing diffuser market is projected to grow by ~2.5x over (2021-2031).

Moreover, busy life schedule and mounting work pressure have led to a surge in consumption of essential oils as their fragrance promotes calm and stress-free environment. Also, essential oils exhibits anti-bacterial properties thus acting as natural cleanser for the environment. These stated factors coupled with rise in disposable income along with shift in consumer preference has bolstered the demand and sales of nebulizing diffusers.

Additionally, a shift in consumer preference can be seen among health conscious population. Consumers are shifting their focus towards organically derived products such as plant derived essential oils, which have additional benefits apart from their traditional use thus propelling the sales of diffuser.

Changing lifestyle trends such as shift towards the consumption of natural products coupled with increasing awareness regarding the ill effects of synthetic products is projected to drive sales of diffusers.

Aromatherapy Identified as a Key Driver in Propelling the Demand and Sales of Nebulizing Vaporizer

Over the years there has been a significant rise in awareness regarding mental health and anxiety issue. Additionally, to deal with this issue people are turning towards aromatherapy as this proven method uses organic oils which is gaining prominence among urban population.

Additionally, emerging ingredients such as peppermint oil, orange oil, lemon oil and eucalyptus oil have given consumers to choose from a range of products as a result major boost in the sales of diffusers can be seen globally.

Also, rising R&D activities have led to innovation in oil extraction techniques which has made the process more efficient thus bolstering the production and sales of essential oils.

Key Segments

By Material Type Natural Wood Plastic Glass

By Oil Capacity 100ml 200ml 300ml

By End use Commercial Spaces Recreational Center Spa Center Fitness Center Yoga Center

By Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Company Website Offline Speciality stores Departmental stores

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Nebulizing Diffusers?

Some of the key prominent players in this industry are Kampes, Aromis Aromatherapy, SPAROOM® UNITREX, Greenair, Dotterra, Hubmar International, and Neal’s Yard Limited.

Above mentioned players are mainly relying on organic growth strategies such as innovation and product launches to expand their consumer base and market share. For instance:-

In October 2020, Dottera announced launching of two new diffusers namely, Roam diffuser and Laluz diffusers which is made up of polished ground stone and comes equipped with rechargeable battery and a charging dock.

Moreover, the nebulizing diffuser market is highly fragmented due to the presence of local and international manufacturers in the market. Product innovation has made the industry highly competitive thus to sustain market players need to leverage their business strategy in accordance to the changing consumer preference.

