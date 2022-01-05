ON SEMICONDUCTOR, USA CMOS IMAGE SENSOR – INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply ON Semiconductor IMAGE SENSOR  for Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, Color Sorter Machine, barcode reader, copier & scanner etc.

The broad image sensor portfolio provides options for camera manufacturers to satisfy the requirements of every possible end application from wearables and consumer electronics to demanding industrial and automotive applications. These image sensors enable flexibility in configuration and combine optimal performance characteristics, such as high speed, high sensitivity, and high image quality to match specific application requirements. They also provide an easy upgrade path for existing customers and allow manufacturers to leverage a single camera design to support multiple products to accelerate time to market.

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

