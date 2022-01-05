Hamamatsu- Linear Image Sensor – Industrial Automation

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply Hamamatsu image sensor  for color sorter machine and Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, barcode reader, copier & scanner etc.

Hamamatsu offer over 200 standard linear and area image sensors covering the short wavelength infrared (SWIR), near infrared (NIR), visible (VIS), ultraviolet (UV), and X-ray regions. With a broad selection from high speed, high sensitivity to wide dynamic range, Hamamatsu image sensors are suitable for different applications including spectroscopy analysis using spectrometers, industrial imaging such as machine vision cameras, microscopy, and distance measurements.

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

