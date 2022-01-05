ALLIED VISION, GERMANY – MACHINE VISION CAMERA FOR FACTORY AUTOMATION

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply Allied Vision machine vision camera in the market, we cater to all types of applications in Factory Automation, Packaging Applications, Pick & Place, FMCG, Bottling, Pharma and many other machine vision applications etc. We offer fast time to market supply at competitive pricing.

Allied Vision supplies camera technology and image capture solutions for industrial inspection, medical and scientific imaging, traffic monitoring and many more application areas in digital imaging. Allied Vision Technologies offers a wide range of machine vision cameras with FireWire and Gigabit Ethernet (GigE) interface. AVT is the supplier of choice for cameras used for industrial inspection, automation, medical imaging, scientific research, traffic monitoring, security and many other demanding applications. Allied Vision Technologies is one of the leading manufacturers of high-performance digital cameras for industrial image processing in the world, building on the expertise of AVT as the worldwide leader for FireWire and Prosilica as a pioneer of GigE Vision.

About US:

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

