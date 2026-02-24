Meet Laurent Gabay

Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 2026-02-24 — /EPR Network/ — Laurent Gabay is a seasoned fashion industry executive and entrepreneur who has built and now leads a global B2B fashion sourcing platform called Fashion Sourcing. The platform connects fashion brands with manufacturers, textile mills, and production partners worldwide — helping businesses streamline sourcing, production, and supply chain operations.

📌 Background & Experience

Gabay has decades of hands-on experience in global apparel, accessories, and textile sourcing across North America, Asia, and international retail markets.

Before founding Fashion Sourcing, he launched a trend-driven eyewear label called Ultra Cool Kolor Shades — selling over one million units within six months — which helped inform his understanding of fashion production and global retail dynamics.

🌍 Role in Fashion Sourcing

Under Gabay’s leadership, Fashion Sourcing has grown into a leading global B2B e-commerce sourcing platform that helps brands of all sizes—from emerging designers to established labels—to:

Connect directly with verified factories and suppliers in key manufacturing hubs like China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and Pakistan.

Access competitive pricing and flexible production options (including low minimum order quantities).

Streamline the full production process, from material sourcing and sampling to quality control and delivery.

💡 Leadership Philosophy

Gabay views sourcing as a strategic advantage, not just a back-end process. He emphasizes structured tech packs, transparent pricing, ethical manufacturing standards, and long-term factory partnerships — believing that production excellence is key to a brand’s success.

🌐 Global Impact

Thanks to his vision, Fashion Sourcing serves brands worldwide, enabling faster market entry, more reliable production, and improved scalability — all critical in today’s competitive fashion landscape.

1️⃣ Leveraging Real Industry Experience

Laurent didn’t come from a purely tech or theoretical background — he built his career inside global apparel, accessories, and textile sourcing. That hands-on production experience gave him:

Direct relationships with factories and mills

Understanding of pricing structures and margins

Knowledge of quality control and compliance challenges

Insight into brand pain points (MOQs, delays, sampling errors)

Because he understood both brand needs and factory realities, he could design a platform that actually solves problems instead of just listing suppliers.

2️⃣ Building a Global Supplier Network

He focused on key manufacturing hubs such as:

China

India

Bangladesh

Vietnam

Pakistan

Cambodia

By structuring a vetted, reliable supplier base, he created trust — which is critical in B2B. In sourcing, credibility equals leadership.

3️⃣ Turning Sourcing Into a Strategic Service

Instead of treating sourcing as transactional, Laurent positioned it as a strategic growth tool for brands.

His approach emphasizes:

Clear tech packs and production specifications

Transparent pricing models

Ethical and compliant manufacturing

Long-term factory relationships

Scalable production solutions (including lower MOQs for emerging brands)

That positioning elevates the platform from “supplier directory” to “growth partner.”

4️⃣ Blending Technology with Human Expertise

Many sourcing platforms fail because they are either:

Pure marketplaces with no quality control

Or traditional agents with no scalability

Laurent combined:

Digital B2B platform infrastructure

Global sourcing expertise

Relationship-driven supplier management

This hybrid model creates both efficiency and reliability — a major competitive advantage.

5️⃣ Serving Both Emerging and Established Brands

Leadership in B2B comes from scale and accessibility.

By supporting:

Startups needing small runs

Mid-sized brands scaling production

Established labels seeking cost optimization

He expanded the total addressable market and positioned the company as a global sourcing solution rather than a niche provider.

6️⃣ Focus on Speed & Market Responsiveness

Modern fashion moves fast. By structuring sourcing around:

Faster sampling

Flexible production

Competitive lead times

He aligned the platform with today’s fast-moving retail environment.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

