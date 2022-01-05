“Complete Electronics Parts Supplier for Color Sorter Machine”

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT offer Complete Electronics parts of Color Sorter Machine to OEM Manufacturers worldwide etc.

Matrix, Ejectors: BMT is authorized distributor of “”Matrix S.P.A. from Italy””. Matrix products are “”MADE IN ITALY””. Matrix valves are very popular in color sorting machines due to ultra-fast cycling of the valves during 24-hour continuous operation.

NIKON 50 MM LENS: BMT is India’s biggest Supplier of Nikon 50 MM F Mount lenses for Color Sorting Machines etc.

Our Benefits: We offer fully customized complete electronics parts for color sorter as per specific requirements of OEM’s. Fast time to Market, Large Inventory, Best Pricing etc. We support all color sorter applications like: color sorting for food grain, PVC sorting, Cotton Contamination sorting, Minerals & chemical sorting etc.

About US:

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

For more product details, please contact:

Nitin Aggarwal

(Director of Sales)

BalaJiMicroTechnologies Private Limted.

Unit 508, DLF Prime Towers, OKhla Phase-1, New Delhi-110020, India

Mobile/WhatsApp: +91-8800338409

Email: nitin.aggarwal@balaji-microtechnologies.com

Corporate Website: www.balaji-microtechnologies.com”