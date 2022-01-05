SAFe Agilist Certification And Usefulness Of SEUs

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — SAFe is gaining popularity among companies and there is also good searches for topics such as SAFe certification by professionals. After attending online agile certification course and clearing the same, learners will receive Scrum Educational Units (SEUs).

This article explains the popular Scaled Agilist Certification and the benefits of earning SEUs.

Introduction To SAFe

SAFe is a flexible framework for scaling agile software development. It helps teams organize their work and deliver more value within shorter time frame to support enterprise agility. As of 2020, SAFe has been used by over 20K+ organizations worldwide.

How Does SAFe Help an Organization?

This section discusses how the scaled agile framework helps organizations in three primary ways:

It helps them to be more flexible and responsive to their customer’s needs by providing a framework for continuous improvement and adaptation. It provides a framework for success by ensuring that everyone on the team is contributing in an equal manner, thus making the team stronger than it was before. It helps organizations to achieve business goals faster and more efficiently by providing a shared understanding of what must be done and how it should be done quickly, with complete transparency.

About SAFe Agilist

SAFe agilist is an individual who has a deep understanding of SAFe implementation and collaborates with multi-functional teams to reach business goals faster.

Scope

The role of a SAFe Agilist is to provide value to the business by delivering results on time and adapting to changes in the market. Achieving this requires good planning and prioritizing, as well as a flexible lean-agile mindset that can be easily shifted between organizational teams.

Responsibilities of SAFe Agilist

– Responsible for ensuring that the process stays on track with releases.

– Leading agile transition enterprise-wide.

– Working with leadership to create strategies for supporting transformation.

– Provide guidance to the delivery teams on how to continue their work while the feature gets developed.

– Provide direction to the delivery teams on how to proceed without disrupting business operations or capacity.

– Act as an integral part of any planning and design meeting and facilitate communication between the teams during implementation.

How To Become SAFe Agilist?

The SAFe Agilist Certification training introduces how to implement SAFe in agile software development. The course program is offered by Scaled Agile Inc. to help practitioners understand and adopt agile development practices in their organization.

The SAFe training will help you learn how to successfully bring agility into your organization, whether you are a Product Owner, Business Analyst, Product Manager, Project Manager, or Software Engineer. Attendees will get 16 SEUs and PDUs after completing the training.

This Leading SAFe certification is designed for professionals who have 5+yrs of experience in software development and have scrum knowledge but want to go deeper into the topic of agile development. The course helps them understand how they can adapt and deliver as per lean-agile principles and practices at scale while being adaptable and ready for change.

Here, some may have a question in mind: What is SEU? What benefit will we get from it? Let us look at the answer to these questions.

SEU:

It is a credit that is offered in agile learning course– one unit for one-hour learning

Benefits Of Earning SEUs:

This facilitates continuous learning as a professional must always remain active in their fields to earn SEU and PDU.

To earn points, candidates return to the community and help it grow and survive.

If a candidate is constantly learning new skills and updating his knowledge, he will stay in the market and be able to be employed in any company. This gives them great opportunities for professional development and becoming efficient professionals.

Through group discussions, online seminars, and events, professionals establish good contacts and meet well-known people in their community. Networking helps professionals find the best job on the market and offers a variety of career opportunities.

Finally, pursuing a Scaled Agilist Certification is of great value for professionals and they are able to access the community for better career opportunities.