How To Get SAFe Certified | SAFe® Agilist Certification?

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s competitive global marketplace, businesses should adapt themselves for a change to improve customer service and shorter time to hit the market. To keep up the pace, companies have opted for agile methods to improve the speed and quality of product development.

Improving skills through learning can improve your career prospects, both in terms of pay and job opportunities. Scaled Agile certification shows that you can handle the system and take a role in the SAFe environment.

But what does it mean to be SAFe certified? How do you get it, what does it cover and what benefits do you get from it? Let’s have a look at this popular Scaled Agilist certification and how it helps your career.

Scaled Agile Certification

SAFe combines multiple agile teams by filling communication gaps and the best approach for fast delivery. It supports both mid-sized and large enterprises to adopt it in meeting business requirements. With better knowledge, SAFe identifies the roles, artifacts, and events necessary to implement the Lean-Agile process.

2-Day Scaled Agilist Certification Training

The Scaled Agilist certification training is a 2-day course designed for professionals who are interested in the Agile development process and want to get certified.

This course provides participants with an overview of the Agile methodology, a primer on the key concepts of agile development, lean-agile principles, and then walks them through the certification exam.

This certification is designed to provide an opportunity to upgrade your skills and demonstrate your knowledge in a professional way. There are many benefits of getting this certification including increased productivity and improved communication with your team members.

Scaled Agilist Certification helps you in building strong organizational culture. An effective Agilist enables organizations to reduce risk and increase the speed of their software development. This is because an Agilist can identify opportunities for improvement in software project management.

Steps To getting Certified SAFe Agilist:

Enroll and attend a 2-day training in the best institute. Get trained by SPCs, study the courseware, practice mock tests, and access learning resources available in the SAFe community. Sit for the certification exam, clear with the minimum score, and earn the credential.

Outline Of Course

Helps to take a lean-agile leadership role in the enterprise.

Know to lead the agile transformation based on SAFe principles.

Understand how to create high-performing teams.

Learn to apply a lean-agile mindset in an enterprise.

Gain knowledge on core competencies.

Who Can Attend?

Professionals who wish to learn SAFe can take this course. However, those who wish to learn more about Lean-Agile enterprises can also take this course. From developers to Managers, anyone can benefit from this Scaled Agile certification and pursue their careers.

From Product Managers, Project Managers, Team Leaders, and IT development managers to architects, Testers, Business Analysts, and Software Developers.

Anyone who is passionate to become a Lean-Agile leader in their company should strive for SAFe certification.

Eligibility Criteria

Prior experience in Scrum environment

More than five years of work experience in business analysis/software testing/agile & product development.

Exam Details

Total Questions: 45

Exam Delivery: Online

Passing score: 77%

Time Duration: 90 minutes

Take-Away Of Scaled Agile Certification

Certificate PDF

Digital Badge

One-Year Membership

Access to Learning Resources

Bottom Line

More and more companies are embracing Scaled Agile as they know it will help them build strategic advantage. If you want to become SAFe certified and pursue your career, you can choose Scaled Agilist Certification Training. Gain the confidence to aid organizations in agile software development & delivery.