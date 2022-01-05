MBBS in Ukraine January 2022 Intake: Last Chance to Study MBBS Abroad and Save a Year

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Unlike an only one intake in India, most medical universities abroad have two different intakes in an academic year. Thus, when you apply for any of the medical universities abroad for MBBS in countries like Ukraine, you can choose from fall intake which starts in the month of September/October and winter intake also known as January intake each year. You can always try for the winter intake in January instead of waiting for a complete one year for MBBS admission if you missed the fall intake this year.

Ukraine Government is mainly focused about the improvement and advancement of medical education in the country and provides all the help needed for keeping up the standard of education. As top universities in Ukraine are NMC and WHO approved, the student who has degree from the best Medical University of Ukraine can practice in India and all over the world.

Here are some of the facts that attract Indian medical aspirants to study MBBS in Ukraine.

The quality education is provided in all the medical Universities in Ukraine at very affordable cost. So, MBBS in Ukraine is one of the top option for the students who are looking for MBBS abroad at low fees. Almost all Ukrainian universities are NMC, WHO and UNESCO recognized with approval of other foreign medical councils for global validation of the degree The medium of instruction in most Ukrainian universities is English for international students which make it a lot easier for international students to adjust to the surroundings. The administration and the government of Ukraine are consistently there to help the universities in settling research issues for best training of the students. The living cost for MBBS in Ukraine is pocket friendly. No donation or Capitation fee is required for getting admission into a medical college in Ukraine. Various extracurricular activities and cultural program are held in the medical universities that keep the dynamic. The students are motivated to participate in different worldwide conferences and seminars. Indian students who complete their MBBS from a Medical University of Ukraine can practice in India or study PG after passing screening test. The medical universities of Ukraine offer best facilities to the students with more focus on practical knowledge.

Here is the list of Top medical Universities in Ukraine open for January 2022 intake

Kharkiv National Medical University N. Karazin National Medical University Vinnytsia National Medical University Bukovinian State Medical University Zaporizhye National Medical University

The admission process of the top medical universities of Ukraine is very simple and easy. The candidate should have pass 12th class with 50% or more marks and subjects Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The applicant must have qualified NEET exam. For 2021, NEET qualifying score was 138 for General category and 107 for reserved category. Minimum age of the MBBS candidate must be 17 years.

Whatever reason you had for not applying for MBBS abroad in September 2021 intake is, but you have last chance for MBBS abroad now. Don´t waste another academic year and book your seat for MBBS in Ukraine for January 2022 intake .

Today you can still be the person who got the MBBS admission in Ukraine at an affordable cost with a quality education instead of choosing another career option.

