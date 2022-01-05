ICE Asbestos are delighted to announce the launch of their London office

Nottingham, UK, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — ICE Asbestos https://www.iceasbestos.com are delighted to announce the launch of their London office.

The office, based in King’s Cross, will allow ICE Asbestos to operate throughout the North of London, where they will be providing a full range of asbestos services to both the commercial and domestic market .

Tony, MD at ICE Asbestos comments;

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our London office , more and more clients are beginning to choose us in the London area and we believe this will enable us to provide a better-quality of service to our clients.”

For more information, contact Anthony Easy :-

43b Plains Road,

Mapperley,

Nottingham,

NG3 5JU

Website : https://www.iceasbestos.com/

Email id : info ( @ ) iceasbestos dot com

Phone : 0333 772 0424