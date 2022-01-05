ICE Asbestos are delighted to announce the launch of their London office

Posted on 2022-01-05 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Nottingham, UK, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — ICE Asbestos https://www.iceasbestos.com are delighted to announce the launch of their London office.

 

The office, based in King’s Cross, will allow ICE Asbestos to operate throughout the North of London, where they will be providing a full range of asbestos services to both the commercial and domestic market .

 

Tony, MD at ICE Asbestos comments;

 

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our London office , more  and more clients are beginning to choose us in the London area and we believe this will enable us to provide a better-quality of service to our clients.”

 

For more information, contact Anthony Easy :-

 

43b Plains Road,

Mapperley,

Nottingham,

NG3 5JU

 

Website : https://www.iceasbestos.com/

Email id : info ( @ ) iceasbestos dot com

Phone : 0333 772 0424

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution