3-Methyl Valeric Acid Market To Remain Lucrative During 2021-2031

3-Methyl Valeric acid Market: Introduction

The chemical Compound 3-methyl valeric acid is a straight chain alkyl carboxylic acid as such other low molecular weight carboxylic acid. 3-methyl valeric acid having an unpleasant odor with low melting point and high boiling point. 3-methyl valeric acid is also known as 3-methyl pentanoic acid which is colorless oily liquid and it will be handled carefully owing to its highly corrosive nature.

It is found naturally from the perennial flowering plant (valerian) as well as manufacturing artificially. The organic chemical compound 3-methyl valeric acid is widely used as an intermediate in the production of synthetic lubricants, agrochemicals, and pharmaceutical among others. The 3-methyl valeric acid is widely used in the fusion of valeric acid esters. Most common salt and ester of the 3-methyl valeric acid are known as pentanoates or valuates.

3-Methyl Valeric acid Market: Dynamics

The straight chain alkyl carboxylic chemical compound 3-methyl valeric acid demand is expected to witness substantial growth over the coming years. The key factor to enhance the demand for 3-methyl valeric acid are growing application across the various end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, and agrochemicals especially pesticides among others.

Globally, in past few years, the food and beverages industry are register significant growth owing to the growing population, changes in lifestyle and eaten habits, and growing demand for packaged food are some of the key factors to contribute in industry growth. And, the use of 3-methyl valeric acid as a food additive that fueled the demand across the globe during the forecast period. Additionally, the high traction of cosmetics across the globe are also projected to contributing in the 3-methyl valeric acid market growth over the forecast period.

3-Methyl Valeric acid Market: Segmentation

The global 3-methyl valeric acid market can be segmented on the basis of source, grade, application, and region.

On the basis of source, the 3-methyl valeric acid market has been segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of grade, the 3-methyl valeric acid market has been segmented as:

Standard Grade

Technical Grade (High Purity Grade

On the basis of Application, the 3-methyl valeric acid market has been segmented as:

Food Additives

Flavors and Fragrances

Synthetic Lubricants

Extracting Agent

Plasticizer

Agrochemicals

Chemical Intermediate

Others

3-Methyl Valeric acid Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the 3-methyl valeric acid market are:

Merck KGaA

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Penta Manufacturing Company

The Good Scents Company

Restek Corporation

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Toronto Research Chemicals

SynThink Research Chemicals

DowDupont Inc.

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Neuchatel Chemie Specialties

Yufeng International Co., Ltd

