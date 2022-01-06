10 SAFe® Principles: SAFe Agilist Must Know

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — SAFe is one of the most popular agile development frameworks and it has been adopted by many organizations. But with more adoption comes a bigger demand for SAFe Agilist as it provides many benefits that are not only technical but also help with the company’s transformation and marketability. One can become a Certified SAFe Agilist after completing the SAFe Agilist Certification training and exam successfully.

In this article, we will look at the role of SAFe Agilist and underlying important principles that they must know to lead a lean enterprise.

SAFe Agilists & Their Roles

SAFe Agilist is a role that is tasked with supporting the entire organization for business agility. This role includes leading, coaching, and collaborating with cross-functional teams. Leading SAFe Certification training helps professionals get a better understanding of SAFe Agilist responsibilities.

In this role, you will be responsible for:

Helping the team to have a clear vision of what the company wants to achieve. Creating an added value to the business in collaboration with stakeholders/customers. Providing support as needed to help the teams deal with both the technical and organizational aspects of their work. Supporting cross-functional teams in their continuous improvement efforts by providing guidance on how to improve their approach.

Ten SAFe Principles

As a SAFe Agilist, one must understand the below enlisted ten lean-agile principles.

#1. Applying systems thinking

SAFe is based on four distinct bodies of knowledge: systems thinking, Lean product development, Agile development, and DevOps.

#2. Taking an economic view

Achieving Lean’s goal of shortest sustainable lead time with the best quality and value is based on an understanding of economics.

#3. Assume variability and preserve option

To ensure that a system can be developed to meet its goal, developers should focus on reducing variability as quickly as possible.

#4. Build incrementally with fast, integrated learning cycles

It justifies agile projects using a cycle of planning, doing, checking, and adjusting to reach their goals.

#5. Base milestones on objective evaluation of working systems

As the system’s development progresses, each increment provides evidence of the viability of the solution being developed.

#6. Visualize and limit WIP; reduce batch size, and manage queue length

It’s best to visualize Work in Progress to be able to reduce it by reducing the batch size and managing queues.

#7. Apply cadence, synchronize with cross-domain planning

Cadence and synchronization together can help your development teams move forward with confidence despite uncertainty.

#8. Unlock the intrinsic motivation of knowledge workers

As a Lean-agile leader, you must understand to motivate the skilled resources by creating a mutually influential environment and giving complete freedom to the team in defining vision.

#9. Decentralize decision-making

It can improve your development flow and make you more responsive to customers.

#10. Organize around value

To increase business agility, companies must reorganize themselves around their greatest value in the marketplace. When market and customer demands change, companies must reorganize themselves quickly and seamlessly around those new realities.

Gain hands-on experience and practical knowledge through SAFe Agilist Certification Training.

Where To Start?

The adaption of Agile principles in enterprises has been growing. However, people still feel that there is a lack of understanding about the concepts and how they can be applied in practice.

And so, the SAFe Agilist role has become increasingly important in the enterprise. The person in this role is responsible for transforming organization’s existing system into a “living system” that continuously improves and adapts to changing business needs.

The SAFe Agilist Certification training is one such course that helps people understand how to deploy these principles in a successful way.