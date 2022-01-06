SaveEat App- India’s First Food Saving App Developed by Mobulous @ Affordable Prices

Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Mobulous recently launched India’s first food saving app, ‘SaveEat.’ For People who want to save food, money, and earth all at once, ‘SaveEat’ is the perfect solution. According to the report, “Food wastage is responsible for 10% of greenhouse gases across the world”. However, using ‘SaveEat’ people can significantly change the environment.

SaveEat comes with the most innovative way to help fight food waste and climate change. Want to help save the planet? SaveEat India’s First Food Saving App! SaveEat is the most direct way you can help in saving the planet, by saving food!

The app has numerous exciting features for users. The most exciting thing about the app is that it doesn’t restrict users from placing an order from one eatery. Users can order from multiple eateries through the app. Moreover, the app has an easy to use interface.

Significant Highlights of ‘The SaveEat’ App-

The app connects users with numerous restaurants, cafes, and so on.

The app helps users in getting the best food at an affordable price.

The app promotes a user-friendly UI that anyone from any age group can use at any time of the day.

Users can choose from the multiple food items listed on the app with exciting discounts and offers.

About Event-

In partnership with T-Series, all Seasons presents Delhi Binny’s Brigade, powered by SaveEat, warmly welcomed. Tennis Premier League Season 3 kicks off with a star-studded lineup that will be aired live on Sony Liv App. The event will be hosted by Divya Khosla Kumar, who will be accompanied by celebrities such as Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonali Bendre Behl, Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, Goran Ivanievi, and many more.

About The Company That Created the Outstanding App-

Mobulous created the ‘SaveEat’ app. The app is the result of all the dedication and hard work of the whole team. The whole team is super proud to launch such an innovative and popular app like ‘SaveEat.’

Mobulous is a fantastic company that includes passionate and enthusiastic developers, designers, testers, QA Analysts who have excellent potential to create more unique apps in the future.

Mobulous is one of the leading mobile app development company that deals in Android app development, iOS mobile app development, Web app Development and all types software solutions.

