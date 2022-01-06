How Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce Helps Businesses

Posted on 2022-01-06 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Killeen, TX, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Businesses that are a part of a chamber of commerce benefit immensely from the products and services provided by the chamber. The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce helps provide support to businesses by guiding them to achieve their goals and make more profits.

About the Chamber 

The chamber of commerce provides a host of programs that benefit members in myriad ways. It works towards fulfilling the objectives and goals of its members and helping them attain success on all levels i.e. local, regional, state and national levels. The chamber is a member of organizations such as Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Texas Association of Business and more.

How the Chamber Helps Businesses 

  • Sponsorship levels and prominent recognition on various platforms
  • A community calendar makes it easier for businesses to keep a tab on events that interest them and may be beneficial for them
  • Access to the chamber’s signature events e.g. Annual Membership Banquet, Flavors of Central Texas, etc.
  • Programs by the chamber’s councils help businesses to remain involved in activities related to networking, education and leadership development
  • Helps businesses launch multichannel marketing campaigns at affordable costs
  • Professional assistance with managing customer files and gaining consumer insight
  • Provides GBI Certification to boost the image of a business and show its commitment towards protecting the environment
  • Different membership levels are provided to suit the unique requirements and goals of each member-business

Reasons for Choosing the Chamber 

  • Offers support to members
  • Hosts frequent meetings, activities and events
  • Provides entrepreneurs and small businesses with one-on-one counseling services and seminars
  • Provides members with access to email newsletters
  • Allows members to post events on the chamber’s community calendar on its website
  • Access to its online business directory

To know more about how businesses benefit from the products and services provided by Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541 or call at (254) 526-9551. You can also check out the chamber’s website at https://killeenchamber.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution