Affiliate Program Launched by Green Goddess Supply

Boston, MA; NY, NY; LA, CA; and Atlanta, GA, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Fully automated and easy to implement, Green Goddess Supply has launched an Affiliate program. The program encourages like-minded businesses and individuals to leverage their existing audience to expand revenue and share high quality products.

Green Goddess Supply is a “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products.

There are revenue opportunities for people without e-commerce websites too. Retailers, dispensaries and smoke shops are also welcomed partners for a drop ship program.

On the other hand, digital partners include social media influencers (ie an individual person without a website), or owners of informational websites such as a blog or other non-ecommerce sites. Partners can earn 10% or more of sales by signing up for the Affiliate Program and simply making referral / recommendations.

The referrals can be as simple as clickable text links, or take the form of more traditional-looking ads.

Green Goddess Supply uses a third party affiliate system called ShareASale.com to power the affiliate program. By using one of the original third party affiliate systems that has been around since the mid 90’s (Green Goddess principals have used this source several times in the past on other ecommerce projects, ranging all the way back to 1996), partners can rest assured that there’s a neutral 3rd party involved to manage and audit the program, handle payment of commissions, and that the account is pre-funded by the company, and it’s all automated on “auto pilot” – partners won’t be waiting around for anyone to do any accounting.

Partners’ promos can use text links or, if preferred, more traditional-looking ad creative (such as for sidebar space on a blog page). There is an entire library of pre-designed ads (banners, square ads, skyscrapers, and more!) loaded up and ready to go in ShareASale.

If the affiliate doesn’t work for a potential partner, the company offers other options including drop shipping and traditional wholesale.

About Green Goddess Supply:

Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA with additional distributions centers in Los Angeles, CA; Long Island City, New York and Pooler, Georgia. For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the affiliate landing page at https://www.greengoddesssupply.com/blogs/blog/drop-shipping-green-goddess-supply-products. Or contact Eric Robichaud, pr@GreenGoddessSupply.com, 617.765.2334 x10o