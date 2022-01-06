New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply SIEMENS brand of CNC Controller in the market, we cater to all types of CNC Machine applications like in CNC Turning Machine, CNC Milling Machine etc. We offer fast time to market supply at competitive pricing.

SINUMERIK CNC controllers offer the suitable automation solution for all machine designs – for jobshop, contract manufacturing, and large series production.

SINUMERIK 808 – perfectly preconfigured CNC system for basic machines. Siemens CNC Controller is optimized for basic turning and milling applications. The SINUMERIK 808D ADVANCED control system is perfectly preconfigured for turning and milling. Siemens 808D CNC Controller is compact &rugged. It’s ideal for entry level machine operators.

SINUMERIK 808D ADVANCED controls, teamed-up with SINAMICS V70 drives and SIMOTICS motors, are optimally designed to address the requirements of standardized machines

About US:

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

For more product details, please contact:

Nitin Aggarwal

(Director of Sales)

BalaJiMicroTechnologies Private Limted.

Unit 508, DLF Prime Towers, OKhla Phase-1, New Delhi-110020, India

Mobile/WhatsApp: +91-8800338409

Email: nitin.aggarwal@balaji-microtechnologies.com

Corporate Website: www.balaji-microtechnologies.com”