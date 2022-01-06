The new release of dotConnect Providers with Entity Framework Core 6 Support

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, presented a new release of ADO.NET data providers for Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite. Now, the new versions support Entity Framework Core 6.0.

The release includes the following enhancements:

NetTopologySuite 2.4.0 is supported in EF Core 3, EF Core 5, and EF Core 6

Also, the current release includes the following Entity Framework Core 6 new features that are supported by new versions of Devart providers:

The pre-convention model configuration is available for the latest Entity Framework Core 6.0. New mapping attributes: Unicode Attribute, Precision Attribute, EntityTypeConfiguration Attribute

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/entity-framework-core-6-support-in-dotconnect-providers.html

dotConnect is an enhanced data connectivity solution built over ADO.NET architecture and a development framework with a number of innovative technologies. dotConnect includes high-performance data providers for the major databases and popular cloud applications and offers a complete solution for developing data-related applications and websites.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.