Spirulina Purple Blend Market Projected To Be Resilient During 2022 – 2031

Spirulina is a biomass of cyanobacteria and is consumed majorly by humans and animals. It is a blue color pigment and considered as a natural colorant for food. Spirulina has two species Arthrospira platensis and A. maxima, which are further processed for various application. Arthrospira is majorly used as a dietary supplement and is cultivated worldwide. It is also used as a feed supplement by aquaculture and poultry industries. Spirulina comes in a variety of shades but the purple shade is popular due to its inherent nutritional benefits.Purple fruits and vegetables are considered rich in phytonutrient content and the color is often cited as calming, uplifting and stimulation by psychological studies. Increased application of spirulina purple blend in cosmetic colorants and the launch of new varieties of natural food colors produced from spirulina and favorable government regulations on the ban of synthetic food colors in the food industry is expected to boost the sales of spirulina purple blend. Global market for spirulina purple blend is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

Spirulina purple blend holds antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and hypolipidemic properties due to which it is witnessing huge demand in the food and cosmetic industry. Spirulina purple blend consists of antioxidants, such as Vitamin A, E, and C and beta-carotene in large quantity with Lutein Zeaxanthin in the minimum quantity that helps in curing various diseases and health problems. Moreover, changing consumer preferences towards the consumption of healthy and nutritious food products and raising awareness among consumers is surging the demand for spirulina purple blend market.

Many manufacturers are launching innovative products, such as ready-to-drink smoothies and 100% natural juices prepared by spirulina purple blend to supplement the growing demand from consumers, which is expected to boost the demand for spirulina purple blend during the forecast period.

Huge Demand of Spirulina Purple Blend in Cosmetic Industry to Create Huge Demand in the Forecast Period

From the last few decades, microalgae and natural ingredients have been used for various nutritional purposes majorly in the food industry. The significance of spirulina purple blend in cosmetic application is that it can be used as a cosmetic antioxidant, prevent skin aging, protect against UV light damage and could be used as a decorative cosmetic industry in the applications, such as eyeliner and lipsticks. Also, it has various bioactive substance, which accelerate the healing process and maintain skin moisture. Various manufacturers have initiated the use of spirulina purple blend in their cosmetic products. However, the use of spirulina purple blend in the cosmetic industry can bring tremendous opportunity for the growth of spirulina purple blend market.

