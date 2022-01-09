Dista raises $1.2 million seed funding led by Pentathlon Ventures

Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Dista, an AI-based location intelligence platform, has raised $1.2 million in seed funding. Dista was incubated in 2017 and registered as an independent entity on October 17, 2020. Pentathlon Ventures led the investment with participation from Core 91 and other individual investors.

Dista plans to use the investment to scale its presence in international markets, strengthen its workforce, focus on R&D, and elevate the user experience.

Founded by Shishir Gokhale – Co-founder and CEO, Deepak Garg- Co-founder and CTO, and Nishant Kumar – Co-founder and CPO, Dista’s location intelligence platform streamlines business processes and enhances customer experience with its robust suite of products.

Dista has helped global businesses achieve quicker TATs, higher conversion and engagement rates, and enhanced customer experience.

“Our core platform gives us the launchpad to solve new and rapidly changing location data-driven solutions,” said Shishir Gokhale.

Talking about using funding for growth, expansion, and technology upgrade, Nishant Kumar said, “Now that we have a strong base of over 50 enterprise customers, we plan to take our offering worldwide. We will use the funds to achieve scale-market expansion, brand building, and strengthening our product lines by focusing on R&D and advanced User Experience to amplify further the value delivered to our customers and end-users.”.

Talking about the road ahead and the opportunities democratizing location intelligence holds, Deepak Garg said, “Being a sophisticated AI-enabled platform, we have an enormous potential to cater to a large number of location-triggered challenges across industries.

The road ahead is challenging yet exciting as more and more enterprises are becoming location-aware, and the need to apply location intelligence to every dimension of business decisions is becoming imperative. We will need to match this demand with tremendous scale and reach”.

Dista’s USP is converting location data into intelligence, applying them to solve real-world business problems, and achieving this rapidly, keeping it unique to every customer. Solutions engineered on Dista’s no-code/low-code customizations aim to offer tailored SaaS experiences to customers.

The platform is designed with the fundamental principles of

Operating with efficiency

Monitoring with visualization

Strategizing business decisioning

Dista has applicability across all industries; however, our priority industries are BFSI, Delivery Services, Logistics and Supply chain, Healthcare and Pharma, and Manufacturing globally.