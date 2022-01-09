New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply DELTA brand of CNC Controller in the market, we cater to all types of CNC Machine applications like in CNC Turning Machine, CNC Milling Machine etc. We offer fast time to market supply at competitive pricing.

Delta CNC controller Solution features high-speed, high precision and superior surface finishing that enhances the speed, quality, stability of CNC machine tools. It is particularly suitable for high-speed tapping, engraving and milling processes, mold machine manufacturing, component processing and manufacturing, and many other industries.

Major Applications for Delta CNC Solutions are:-Engraving and Milling Machines / Gantry Milling Machines / Machining Centers / High-speed Tapping Machines / and many more machine tools.

About US:

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

