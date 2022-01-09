Crownline has introduced a new two slice sandwich maker with detachable plates – cl-115

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is one of the most prominent kitchen appliances distributors available at the fairest pricing around the UAE. We focus on delivering the best range of domestic products. Now, our company has launched Crownline two slice sandwich maker with detachable plates – cl-115.

Crownline two slice sandwich maker – cl-115 has a set of 7 pieces including sandwiches, waffles, and grill plates. Top and bottom heating components cook on both sides at the same time for quick cooking experience or in order tomake sandwiches instantly. Non-stick coating for dishwashing makes the cleaning process hassle-free. It also comes with power and green & red lights indication and gives you cool-touch handle facility. Prepare your favourite food or get help from our recipe guide to make a delicious meal right at your home.

The Crownline sandwich maker provides an easy LED on/off function that lets you easily know the status of your sandwich in a glimpse. This all-in-one sandwich maker has a toaster, griller, and waffle maker, which allows you to easily prepare a variety of delight full meals anytime you want!

This sandwich maker enables thermostat control and features a simple plug-and-start installation. This sandwich maker from Crownline offers 220-240V power, allowing your sandwiches to cook quickly and saves your valuable time. This sandwich maker comes with3 changeable plates which can be used easily to switch between toasting, grilling, and waffle making.

Crownline is offering a great range of kitchen and home appliances that consist of Health & Beauty Care products, Seasonal products, and many more at the best suitable pricing. Our company believes in providing the authentic & best quality products!

About the Company

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by dealing in a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettle, ice maker, infrared cooker, food processor, sandwich maker, and many more. These products value their money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support. Crownline has always been at the forefront in delivering products that improve the quality of life for customers.