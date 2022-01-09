New Book by Sam Osherson – Saving Penny

NYC, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Sam Osherson – Saving Penny

Jake knew he’d seen a creature in the woods but what was it? He’d driven it away with rocks, then bolted back to campus, breathing hard.

Meanwhile, the large bobcat mother hurried her two small kits deeper into the sprawling forest, away from the two legged predator who’d thrown a rock at them. In search of safe territory to raise her young, the bobcat has taken up residence in the Great Woods, where the nearby faculty pets offer easy prey, food for herself and her two kits.

In time, two struggling 11th graders at Great Meadows Prep – Jake, grieving the tragic death of his mother, and Chantal, a beautiful bicultural girl questioning her heritage – will rally several classmates (with the help of their very pregnant English teacher) in a risky plan to save the hunted wild bobcat, and find themselves-and love- in the process.

Saving Penny is both a coming-of-age story and a dawning-of-awareness tale for us all about the importance of wild nature in our lives.

Sam Osherson is the author of several novels and nonfiction books, including the best-selling Finding Our Fathers, now considered a classic. He is on the faculty of the Stanley King Institute, which consults with schools to help educators develop stronger teaching relationship with their students. He is also an Emeritus Professor of Psychology at the Fielding Graduate University. He devides his time between Cambridge, Massachusetts and rural New Hampshire, where he treasures his encounters with wild bobcats. Learn more at samosherson.com

Title: Saving Penny

Author: Sam Osherson

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635225

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 324 pages

Formats: paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.