New Book by Eugene Christy – The Isle of the Blest

NYC, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Eugene Christy – The Isle of the Blest

right now proves precisely that point. It’s not about stone statues. It’s not a sentimental depiction of an Ireland wished for by American tourists, German fly-fishermen on vacation, and Italian industrialists looking to buy a castle for a second home. In fact, you might even find the title of this story, The Isle of the Blest, more than highly ironic. For this novel is the fifth and final installment in author Eugene Christy’s foundational and innovative series, The Twentieth Century Quintet, and it tells the story of Tony LaStoria’s grandson, Nick Petrovich, and his beloved Irish sweetheart Sheila Blake, during the year of Internment. It is, in fact, an eyewitness account of that unforgettable chapter of The Troubles, which began exactly fifty years ago this year: the heartbreaking story of two young people in love, and how and why they are forced to confront the searing realities of that troubled time, and along the way, to learn perhaps the real meaning of The Isle of the Blest, a story which should not be forgotten today.

What readers are saying:

On Vol. 1, Arrivederci New York: With the tenderness of a poet, Christy initiates the reader into this epic journey by expertly unfolding the first chapter of a young man’s courageous belief that he can find what we have all come to know as the American Dream. David W. Berner, author of Things Behind the Sun

Vol. 2, My Son The American: A literary gem just waiting to be discovered . . . This isn’t a history lesson but a life lesson with the story told the same way as if you were regularly having tea with a best friend and learning more and more about that friend’s life . . . Shawn R.

Vol 3, The Heart of the Century: His account of the historical events they live through feels to the reader like a real time experience, due to the intimacy he creates with his fictional family. Jeffrey R., Pioneer Valley Writers’ Workshop

Vol. 4, The Education of Nicholas Petrovich: As we go on this remarkable adventure in Eugene Christy’s 4th novel, it is an extremely powerful story that will keep you captivated at all times. Linda M.

The Twentieth Century Quintet, as a series, from various readers:

Can’t wait to find out what happens next! . . . Just started reading it and I can’t put it down! . . . Looking forward to the rest in the series coming out. A true look into the lives of real people making their way in America . . . there’s an animal exuberance in Gene Christy’s storytelling that makes you want to keep reading, from one trial and adventure to the next, all the way to the end.

Title: The Isle of the Blest

Author: Eugene Christy

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635003

Price: $27.30

Page Count: 604 pages

Formats: paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections