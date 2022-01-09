New Book by Erma Odrach – The Bank Street Peeper

NYC, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Erma Odrach – The Bank Street Peeper

“… the text is full of humour, pathos, bathos and some darker elements. I think this is a splendid piece of work.”—Peter Snell, editor, Vine Leaves Press

“Excellent comedic control and turns of phrase.”—Laurence Edmonson, Storgy Magazine

“A weird and wonderful place that’s a perfect setting for a modern-day fairy tale or a Fellini film.”—Kim Conklin, All Write in Sin City, podcast

 

Erma Odrach is an author and literary translator living in Canada. Alaska or Bust and Other Stories was published by Crimson Cloak Publishing, Missouri, 2017. Her translation of novel Wave of Terror (by her late father, Theodore Odrach, dealing with the Stalinist occupation, WWII) was published by Chicago Review Press, 2008. Her translation of the Village Teacher and Other Stories, also by her father, was published by Glagoslav Publications, 2022. She won an honorable mention from the Translation Center at Columbia University for a book of stories. Her work has appeared in magazines such as Connecticut Review, Scrivener, The New Quarterly, Antigonish Review, Yukon, North of Ordinary, Penguin Book of Christmas Stories (ed. Alberto Manguel), Translation – Columbia Univ. and many more.

 

Title:  The Bank Street Peeper
Author:  Erma Odrach
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  978-1955196833
Price:  $22.30
Page Count: 204 pages
Formats: paperback

 

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

 

 

