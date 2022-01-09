New Book by Erma Odrach – The Bank Street Peeper

NYC, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Erma Odrach – The Bank Street Peeper

Erma Odrach is an author and literary translator living in Canada. Alaska or Bust and Other Stories was published by Crimson Cloak Publishing, Missouri, 2017. Her translation of novel Wave of Terror (by her late father, Theodore Odrach, dealing with the Stalinist occupation, WWII) was published by Chicago Review Press, 2008. Her translation of the Village Teacher and Other Stories, also by her father, was published by Glagoslav Publications, 2022. She won an honorable mention from the Translation Center at Columbia University for a book of stories. Her work has appeared in magazines such as Connecticut Review, Scrivener, The New Quarterly, Antigonish Review, Yukon, North of Ordinary, Penguin Book of Christmas Stories (ed. Alberto Manguel), Translation – Columbia Univ. and many more.

