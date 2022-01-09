Data Backup Services – Your Best Bet for Data Protection

Calgary, AB, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — They are duplicating data after a data loss event is known as data backup. Enterprises and organizations today have various options for ensuring that essential data is not lost in a natural disaster or other type of emergency. Traditional methods of data storage can be replaced by backup as a service. Data backup services provider can use this off-site storage option to back up an organization’s files, folders, or hard drives to a secure public cloud.

Your Ending Your IT Results was founded over a decade ago and are a one-stop-shop for all your technological needs. When it comes to IT support, we’re completely focused on providing the best service in Calgary. If you’re having IT issues, our team of highly skilled professionals can put an end to them for good. With our personalized service packages, you receive what you want without going over your budget. When it comes to cloud services and Data Backup Services, Your IT results assist you.

Refers to a data protection architecture in which the backup server is hosted in the cloud and maintained by the backup vendor. AWS or Microsoft Azure can be used as a backup target by some providers. However, this is not always the case. BaaS providers differ in the amount of data they can store. Several cloud backup service companies provide extensive data protection and can back up nearly everything. The best cloud backup services can help you avoid data loss.

To ensure the safety of your data, this is a must. Many firms are aware of this and use “off-site” backups to reduce physical disaster risk. Consumers can use cloud-based backup services. To safeguard your data, all of the cloud backup services we’ve examined — Acronis True Image, Back blaze, Carbonite Safe, Crash Plan for Small Business, IDrive Personal, and Spider Oak One — use industry-standard encryption on their servers. You can also encrypt your data using your private key with each service. It is, however, impossible for the service to assist you if the key is lost or stolen.

For more information about Data Backup Services and IT Solutions Calgary visit Your IT Results Inc.

Contact us:

Your IT Results Inc.

Suite 200, 1001 – 1 Street SE

Calgary, AB T2G 5G3

Phone: (403) 407 – 2443

Email: info@youritresults.com