New Book by Robert Knox – House Stories: Short Stories

“Bob Knox has a unique ability to tap into the zeitgeist of the time, to show us not only who we are, but who we might become.” — Patry Francis, author of The Orphans of Race Point and All the Children Are Home.

“Tune in, turn on, drop-out! In ‘House Stories,’ author Robert Knox returns to the tangle of lives and emotions of the love-laced, drug-laced, often lost, protest generation of the nineteen sixties. Six people in their early twenties share a house, their hopes, their ideals and their realities as the world they grew up in spins out of control.” – Judith Campbell, the author of the Olympia Brown and Viridienne Greene Mysteries

“It’s often said that poets write better criticism than critics, but some also produce better stories than most fiction writers. That’s the case with Robert Knox, a novelist, journalist, and naturalist, but, above all, a poet. The house of the book’s title is a Connecticut commune, circa 1970. The youthful characters are of the era too, stumbling out of post-adolescence into early adulthood, drugged, disorderly, erotically dazed. The narrator, looking back on the time and place, links the stories with a voice that is thoughtful and therefore honest. He can describe events precisely, such as a fire that nearly consumes the house—“…a demon of smoke and flame dividing its power, sending smoke up from two sources”—or nail what doomed an early marriage in a pointed epigram—“…everything, it turns out when you’re married, comes down to finances.” — Robert Wexelblatt, author of The Thirteenth Studebaker, Petites Suites, Hsi-wei Tales, and other story collections.

Robert Knox is the author of Suosso’s Lane, a novel based on the notorious Sacco and Vanzetti case, a contributing editor for the poetry journal Verse-Virtual, and a correspondent for The Boston Globe. He was selected as a finalist for a Massachusetts Cultural Council fellowship and his story “Lost” was excerpted on the council’s website. His short story “Marriage” placed in a Words With Jam competition and was published in the anthology An Earthless Melting Pot. Stories have also appeared in The Tishman Review, Lunch Ticket, and Unlikely Stories, among other journals, and he has published two poetry chapbooks.

