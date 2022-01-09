Making A World Of Difference

Somerville, MA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Ben Grossman has set his intentions on transforming the promotional products industry into a “greener” place. The goal and challenge to reduce, reuse and recycle is something he’s seen many firms experience, including his own. It was also an observation that inspired Grossman—co-owner of Somerville, Massachusetts-based Grossman Marketing Group, a fourth-generation, 110-year-old, family-owned marketing services firm specializing in promotional products—to launch his company’s Green Marketing and Sustainability Practice more than 10 years ago, which helps clients navigate eco-conscious marketing and business solutions. But over time, this initiative would lead him to another venture—SwagCycle, a startup focused on providing companies with access to the resources needed to responsibly recycle or repurpose obsolete, branded items in a way that is cost-conscious and ethical.

Grossman founded SwagCycle in July 2019 with a forthright vision. “Our goal, quite simply, is to transform the branded merchandise industry by helping companies think about product stewardship, from the brainstorming phase all the way to the rebranding stage,” he says. Although Grossman Marketing offers green products, like pens and bags made from recycled materials, he wanted to build on these solutions by providing professionals with an alternative to discarding used items, particularly after a rebrand. “One thing that has bothered me for years is that when companies rebrand or get acquired, a lot of ‘swag,’ unfortunately, can find its way to the landfill,” he says. “An important term to consider is ‘landfill divergence.’ We want to ensure that items do not get thrown away, but instead get repurposed or recycled responsibly.”

To make this plan a reality, Grossman looked to his connections, both inside and outside of the industry. “I’ve been personally involved in environmental causes for many years,” he says, referring to his time on the Environmental League of Massachusetts Corporate Council and the Corporate Advisory Board for the Product Stewardship Institute. “I tapped into my contacts to put together a network of recycling partners across the country that can recycle hard-to-recycle items. In addition, we reached out to a number of charities to see if they would be interested in receiving donations of branded items. The response has been amazing.” Some of the charities that have partnered with SwagCycle, so far, include Dress for Success, United Way, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Boston and Delivering Good.