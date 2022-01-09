Gifts World Expo revives Corporate Gifting Business after the Pandemic!

NEW DELHI, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Held at Pragati Maidan after a long overdue due to pandemic, Gifts World Expo successfully revived the business & networking opportunities. Ideas, innovations, and networking were the major highlights of the exhibition from 9-11 September 2021.

Gifts World Expo Delhi Edition 2021, held at the prime location of Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, concluded successfully after three days of exciting business & networking activities that saw more than twelve thousand visitors flowing in to witness the latest gifting trends in the post-pandemic world.

While walking on thin ice due to the challenging times, the popular gifting industry platform took a leap of faith to reunite everyone and get back to business with a variety of innovations and a power-packed environment throughout the Physical Exhibition. It garnered the reputation of being a point of convergence for industry professionals while following the COVID-19 safety protocols very strictly.

The 2021 Edition of Gifts World Expo witnessed more than 100 exhibitors, who brought together over 5000 products and 500 brands. Due to an attractive range of products, a great deal of footfall was witnessed. Visitors have come from various parts of the country (Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, etc.) reaching a staggering 7344 mark. Visitors were eager to check out the post-pandemic market after the long halt. Due to this, the exhibitors received the brand visibility that they were looking for, along with being involved face-to-face with prospective clients and decision-makers of the industry.

The Physical Exhibition witnessed some of the best industry names exhibiting their latest products, innovations, and customized creations for the diversified audience at the show. Some of the prominent exhibitors were Raymond, Go Noise, Decathlon, Jack & Jones/ Vero Moda, Baltra, Ubon, Ferns N Petals, Bombay Shaving Company, The Man Company, The Purple Box, Tamta, and many more.

Anshul Choukhany, KASA Enterprises, commented, “We were very cautious about how the event would go, given the entire pandemic being placed. But hats off to the team, they have taken one step up ahead, they have maintained all the necessary precautions. The response has been fantabulous; there have been a lot of resellers, and companies coming in. It is actually a very different experience after the Covid era you can say. Because people are more alert, and wanting to come out, wanting to explore new brands, new products because it has been over one and a half years that they have not seen the new concepts, new products around. Here we are again at the Gifts World Expo, showing the entire range of Jack & Jones/ Vero Moda to the entire team and the community of corporate gifting.

Madhumita, Founder & CEO of Hamelin, said, “Pandemic has been slowing down a little bit in the market. But I am glad that we are bouncing back and the economy is also bouncing back. We are getting a lot of fresh leads from companies that we have not heard of before. Great job guys. Really happy here!”

Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., said, “Gifts World Expo received an overwhelming response. All the covid protocols were in place. Buyers were pouring in from all over the country, down south, and central India. Very apt buyers joined the show. The response was much better than what we expected. We had very serious buyers. About 20-25% of corporates attended the show. In terms of exhibitors, the platform this year witnessed prominent sellers like The Man Company, Humanitive, Scott International, Go click, Modways, Ubon, Raymonds, Baltra, Tistabene, Ferns n petals, Pluchi, and many more. People are back on track. It is a turning point for the industry.”

Commenting on the success of Gifts World Expo 2021, Gaurav Singh Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., said, “It was fascinating to see more than 12,000 visitors at the Physical Edition of Gifts World Expo in the post-pandemic market. Yes, it was challenging. But the platform as usual succeeded to gather a lot of serious buyers and positive feedback from the exhibitors as well. The enthusiasm among the buyers and exhibitors showed a very positive sign for the revival of the Gifting Industry post-pandemic which was badly affected, we could see buyers from all across India and which meant real business for the exhibitors.

Testimonials as such are proof that Gifts World Expo has created a standard of being a highly professional and well-organized exhibition that covers the diversified gifting solutions to fulfill every sourcing need even during challenging times.

Every year, the platform adds trendy products and solutions to this platform to stay up to date with the latest in the market. Considering the same Health & Hygiene section was a part of the show highlights. Visitors who poured in to explore the latest solutions in the post-pandemic industry were in awe of the incredible mix of products offered by the exhibitors. From eco-friendly solutions by Greenium to cruelty-free, handcrafted, and Made in India products by Hamelin; all were more than enough to leave the buyers mesmerized. The other exclusive products that enhanced the product range at the show were grooming items by The Man Company, charging solutions by UBON, Crystals by CrystalforWellness, high-purity copper products by Tamta, and many more.

Brands like Ferns & Petals added the essence of freshness and colors to the exhibition, with its floral and attractive gifting solutions.

