You have tried every way to get a jump on the competition. For example, suppose your company produces relatively simple kitchen products like rolling pins and cutting boards. Your products are of high quality, but overall appear similar in value to your competitor’s product. Using CNC routers, you can continue to produce your current products but also add creative improvements.

In this example, adding patterns to your rolling pins with a CNC router improves their aesthetic. What’s more, customers comparing your product to the competition will see they have various choices and designs from which to choose.

Taking the same product (plain) and developing multiple other products (etched, engraved, or cut) gives your company an instant expansion of your product line.

Small Touches Make a Difference

CNC router applications or CAM systems can take your products to a new level. Many types of manufactured products use other kinds of tools, even in “handmade” construction. CNC routers can cut, etch, and carve on a variety of materials.

Here are some everyday products and how a CNC router might be used to add a unique touch:

Wood Products

Take a simple wood product like a canoe oar. By adding trendy nautical décor, a CNC router can take a wooden oar that is beautiful on its own and make it extraordinary.

Jewelry

A CNC router allows jewelers to use precise fonts and consistency to added personalization to customer purchases.

Soft Goods

If your company manufactures soft goods, even with the “homemade” label, a CNC router is simply a tool that helps with uniform quality. If your fabric cuts are unfluctuating and precise, the quality of your stitched product improves.

Stone Products

Stone is used in creating many products in the marketplace. Carved stone bowls and other décor items are trendy. Your products can stand out with engravings, personalization, or custom creative patterns.

We are all familiar with CNC routers being used to make signage,furniture, musical instruments, and cabinets, but there are other uses for these machines that although not so common, they push creativity to the max:

Ice Sculpting

Carving with ice is a delicate technique that lends itself to a CNC router. The two most common types of CNC router for this type of carving are:

Flatbed: This type of router has a flat plate on which to place the block of ice, it then cuts the piece from above. This type of machine is suitable for making:

sorbets

centerpieces

logos

shot glasses

These machines are available with a variety of cutting depths.

3D: In this type of router the block of ice is stood on end and cut from the front to a five-inch depth then turned around so that the back is cut to the same depth.