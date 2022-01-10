Astrologer Ankit Sharma bags Golden Glory Award 2021 Presented by Brands Impact – Most Trusted Astrologer of the Year

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Renowned and veteran astrologer of India astrologer Pandit Ankit Sharma Ji, who is a famous and the most admired astrologer, was awarded the title of “Most Trusted Astrologer of The Year” by Golden Glory Award 2021 presented by Brand Impacts on December, 28 at The Leela in Mumbai. The constant contribution of Pandit Ji in the field of astrology and healing has brought a huge difference in the lives of people for which he is considered among the eminent personalities with extraordinary professional journeys.

Get Details at: https://www.astrologerankitsharma.com/awards-achievements/golden-glory-award-most-trusted-astrologer-of-india-brand-impacts-right-choice-award.html

Several well-known personalities attended the event including Malaika Arora, Aman Verma, Urvashi Dholakia, Esha Deol, and many others. The award for the “most trusted astrologer” was presented to astrologer Ankit Sharma Ji by the B-town Actor Malaika Arora.

Ankit Ji is the most trusted astrologer not only in india but his services are admired worldwide. He has received many other awards for the amazing services that he provides to people and was recently honored with the “Best Celebrity Astrologer of the Year 2021”. Other than that he has received many awards for his amazing services to people.

Astrologer Pandit Ankit Sharma Ji has been working in the field of astrology for more than 2 decades and has helped people to make their lives better and get free from all the problems related to personal or professional problems like love, relationship, business, family, or career. He is a gold medalist in astrology and healing and has vast experience and knowledge of astrology and healing. His services are the most trusted by people all over the world and provide them amazing and beneficial services.

Astrologer Ankit Sharma Ji’s vast knowledge is a boon for people opting for them and people who avail the services gain several benefits. The services of Pandit Ji are available for people all over the world and he also provides services through online mode. This auspicious award has added charm to astrologer Pandit Ankit Sharma Ji’s achievements and professional journey.

