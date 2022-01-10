Navicat 16 is here!

Kowloon, Hong Kong, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — PremiumSoft today released the latest version of Navicat™ 16, including:

– Navicat™ Premium 16

– Navicat™ 16 for MySQL

– Navicat™ 16 for PostgreSQL

– Navicat™ 16 for MongoDB

– Navicat™ 16 for MariaDB

– Navicat™ 16 for SQL Server

– Navicat™ 16 for Oracle

– Navicat™ 16 for SQLite

– Navicat™ Essentials 16

Navicat 16 comes with numerous improvements and features to maximize your performance. With over 100 enhancements, Navicat gives you new ways to build, manage, and maintain your data.

What’s new in Navicat 16?

– Data Generation

Data Generation helps you to create a large volume of testing data. Allows you to create complex data over multiple tables related to each other.

– Charts

More data sources and charts support have arrived in Navicat 16. We focus strongly on improving usability and accessibility to deliver information and present your findings in dashboard for sharing.

– On-Prem Server

On-Prem Server is now added into our Navicat family. We provide you with the option to host a cloud environment for storing Navicat objects internally at your location.

* Navicat On-Prem Server is an add-on cloud service which works closely with Navicat 16.

– Collaboration

Charts and Snippet are included in our cloud service. Keeping your team productive and to collaborate more effectively and efficiently.

– UI/UX Improvements

Connection Profile, Query Summary, Value Picker etc to increase the overall efficiency of your database development.

– and more.

Plans, Pricing and Availability

Navicat Premium 16 which supports multiple database server type connection is now priced at US$1,399 for Windows, macOS and Linux. It’s also available as non-commercial licenses at US$699.

To upgrade your previous version to Navicat 16, please visit Navicat Customer Center

A Free 14-day Trial is also available for download, for more details please go to https://navicat.com/en/products

About Navicat

Navicat develops the leading database management and development software. One of its top-rated products, Navicat Premium, allows you to access up to 7 databases all-in-one including MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, SQL Server, SQLite, Oracle, and PostgreSQL, eliminating workflow disruption to leverage users’ time and increasing productivity and efficiency.

About PremiumSoft

PremiumSoft CyberTech Ltd. is a multinational corporation headquartered in Hong Kong, the company was founded in 1999 and has developed numerous award-winning products over the years.

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Media Relations

media@navicat.com

www.navicat.com