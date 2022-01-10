How is solar panels work?

Pune, India, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Simply put, a solar panel works by allowing photons, or particles of light, to knock electrons free from atoms, generating a flow of electricity. Solar panels actually comprise many smaller units called photovoltaic cells. (Photovoltaic simply means they convert sunlight into electricity.) Many cells linked make up Solar Panel Companies in India.

To work, photovoltaic cells need to establish an electric field. Much like a magnetic field, which occurs due to opposite poles, an electric field occurs when opposite charges are separated. To get this field, manufacturers “dope” silicon with other materials, giving each slice of the sandwich a positive or negative electrical charge.

A couple of other components of the cell turn these electrons into usable power. Metal conductive plates on the sides of the cell collect the electrons and transfer them to wires. At that point, the electrons can flow like any other source of electricity.

KSolare Energy was established in 2012 and located in Pune. The promoter of the company has wide experience of over 25 years in field of renewable energy particularly in power electronics had worked in multinational companies in US, Spain, Germany & Portugal. The company products line-up covers Grid Tie & Hybrid Inverters in collaboration with big International companies. As one of the largest manufacturing companies in India, KSolare has all advanced automatic testing setup with certification. KSolare executed 805+ MW with total installation of over 175,000+ Inverters in PAN India with efficient aftersales service support With lowest failure rate and 100% Customer satisfaction because of after sale service & quality.

