Zishta Launches Baking Pans For Delicious Christmas Treats

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Zishta, an Indian cookware brand is reviving traditions by bringing back ancient cooking styles in trend. Its aim is to add traditional value and authenticity to the kitchens of the homeland that introduced the world to sustainable cooking. Zishta has been doing this through soapstone cookware, cast iron cookware and bronze utensils.

The traditional cookware brand in India has now extended its range of utensils by launching Cast Iron Baking Pan. This Christmas, the holistic cookware brand has come up with a cast Iron Baking pan/ cake pan for those who wish you enjoy their love for baking. The pan can be used to bake cookies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, pasta, biryani, lasagne and much more.

The thick and high-quality Zishta Cast Iron Baking Pan ensures evenly distributed heat and promises delicious dishes. It also retains the excellent flavour and texture of dishes that enhances the taste a lot more. Not only does it give a great end result but the pan also makes baking much easier.

For instance, using it for baking makes proofing easier and promises an even dough raise. Moreover, the baking pan comes as pre-seasoned. So, all you have to do is wash, apply oil and begin with a magical and flavoursome session of baking all your favourites.

Zishta’s Cast Iron Baking Pan/ Cake Pan

Additionally, Zishta has also launched Cast Iron Loaf Pan/ Baking Tray for baking fluffy breads and cakes and adding some sweetness to the party. The medium sized pan is 13 cm wide and 8 cm high.

What makes Zishta’s Cast Iron unique is that they’re dependable, durable, consistent and lasts for generations. It also comes with dual handles for an easier and firm grip. The artisans of Tamil Nadu have been making cast iron for over 70 years and Zishta makes sure to bring the most authentic version to its customers.

The authentic cast iron pans by Zishta are made using sand cast cultivated from the local river sand. This cultivation ensures smooth surfaced, low carbon bakeware with high density iron. Thus, making it a durable and sustainable choice— worth your kitchen collection!

Since modern traditions have taken over the kitchens, Zishta is making sure that ancient Indian practices do not lose their charm. With a wide variety of stone cookware, and other traditional utensils, the holistic venture is making sure to spread their ancestors’ wisdom. The vast soapstone cookware benefits and cast iron advantages make them an ideal fit for healthy cooking. A major pro of using cast iron pans is that it helps to increase haemoglobin count, thus reducing the incidence of anaemic.

About Zishta

Started in July 2016, Zishta is offering a number of Traditional cookware utensils in India. The vast variety of utensils include Cast Iron Cookware set, wooden serving dishes, natural mats, neemwood accessories, traditional kitchen storage, brass coffee filter, kansa serving bowls, cane and bamboo home furnishing and decor, Ajrakh and Solapur home linen and brass lamps.

The holistic and traditional venture by Varishta Sampath, Meera Ramakrishnan, and Archish Mathe Madhavan works with 21+ such artisan clusters who are experts in their art. This includes clay makers of Cuddalore, Cast ironware artisans of Tenkasi, kansa artisans of Odisha, soapstone craftsmen in Salem in Tamil Nadu, Reha knife makers of Kutch, brass tambat makers of Maharashtra, Uruli and Vengalam makers of Kerala, neem wood craftsman of West Bengal, handwoven chaddar and home linen from Solapur among others.

