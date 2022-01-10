Bright Whites Dental Introduced Patient’s Rewards Program

Franconia, VA, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Patients visit Bright Whites Dental because of the gentle and caring dentists such as Dr. Brigitte. She is said to be a great listener who truly understands every patient and provides a bespoke treatment plan. For all who are in need of a top-class dentist in Franconia, VA Bright Whites Dental is the right solution, since Dr. Brigitte is focused on the attainment of the optimal dental health of her patients. What is more, she combines her procedures with cosmetic excellence due to her expansive knowledge, great experience, and an impressive range of dental techniques, such as dental implants, porcelain veneers, and many others. Bright Whites Dental introduced the Patient’s Rewards Program, with a motto ‘Let your smile do all the work.’ More about it can be found out on the dental studio’s official website.

Bright Whites Dental is an official and certified provider of Invisalign®. Dr. Brigitte Zivkovic is there to help her patients use clear braces that move teeth in a special pre-determined sequence. All 5-star quality Invisalign clear braces procedures in Franconia, VA are done in Bright Whites Dental as a virtually invisible way to straighten teeth and make everyone proud of his smile.

Bright Whites Dental provides all dental services connected with dentures in Franconia, VA. As soon as they get these removable appliances, patients are in the position to restore their smile, since dentures are a successful replacement of the missing. Dr. Brigitte offers both partial and complete denture options in Franconia, VA.

Bright Whites Dental offers teeth grinding relief in Franconia, VA. Since bruxism or teeth grinding or clenching are frequent among adults, Dr. Zivkovic is there to help. Bright Whites Dental understands that patients usually clench teeth during stressful moments and that long grinding moments may damage not only teeth, but also muscles, and joints. Dr. Brigitte offers a nightguard as a first-rate help to relieve bruxism and relax the patient’s muscles. In this way, after the visit of the Bright Whites Dental, a patient’s muscles may rest and they are less likely to tense in the course of the day.

Bright Whites Dental provides dental implants services in Franconia, VA. This professional procedure is used by Dr. Brigitte as a special artificial replacement of the patient’s dental root. Bright Whites Dental secures that dental implants are going to be the best foundation for both fixed and removable replacement teeth while matching his existing teeth.

Bright Whites Dental is a one-of-a-kind dental studio located in the Franconia Professional Center in Alexandria, VA. The founder of this reputable office is Dr. Brigitte White Zivkovic, a native of Philadelphia, with a dental degree from the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine. Bright Whites Family and Cosmetic Dentistry is a favorite place of many patients who regularly visit it. The scope of dental services offered by this dental office is large, starting with preventive and restorative dentistry, cosmetic, children, periodontal, pregnancy dentistry, and much more.

For more information, please visit site: https://www.brightwhitesdental.com/

Contact info:

Company: Bright Whites Dental

Address: 6214 Old Franconia Rd, Suite A, Alexandria, VA 22310

Phone: (703) 719-6158

Email: dentalbrightwhites@gmail.com

Website: https://www.brightwhitesdental.com/

Contact Person: Brigitte White Zivkovic