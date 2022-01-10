Lipids in Exosomes: Highlighted Exosome Lipidomic Services at Creative Biolabs

New York, USA, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — With the identified role of lipids in exosome biology and intercellular communication, Creative Biolabs highlights the importance of lipidomics in exosome research by providing complete lipidomic profiling services.

Studies suggest that the exosomal composition in body fluids may contribute to understanding the progression of some diseases, developing new biomarkers for diagnosis, and finding novel therapeutic targets. As an important structural and regulatory component of exosomes, lipids have attracted researchers to investigate their functions in exosome biogenesis, release, targeting, and cellular uptake. And Creative Biolabs, as a leading biotech solution provider, is obligatory to fill the gaps between lipids research and exosome-related services.

The study of lipids in exosomes has emerged into an innovative discipline known as exosome lipidomics , aiming to identify how original lipids, lipid carriers, and lipid-related enzymes interact with other molecular and cellular networks to explore novel biomedical applications.

Technology-driven Exosome Lipidomics

Exosome lipidomics is a relatively new field but has been rapidly driven by modern technologies, such as mass spectrometry (MS), nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, fluorescence spectroscopy, and dual polarization interferometry. MS has become a dominating platform in lipidomic analysis, which can be further divided into three main categories: direct infusion-based “shotgun” analysis, liquid chromatography (LC)-MS systems, and gas chromatography (GC)-MS platforms. Creative Biolabs, equipped with high-end facilities, has extensive experience in exosome isolation, purification, and characterization. MS-based e xosome characterization at this biotech company has been successfully applied to analyze protein, lipids, and metabolite composition of extracellular vesicles.

Exosomal Lipid-based Biomarkers

Advances in exosome isolation and purification have made several exosomal components novel and promising biomarkers, such as lipids and proteins. Exosome lipids have been proposed as biomarkers for the diagnosis of prostate cancer and some other disorders like diabetes, COVID-19, and neurodegenerative diseases. But exosome lipidomics, as a relatively new field in omic sciences, is facing several limitations. To optimize the quality and results for exosome lipidomic studies, Creative Biolabs is dedicated to developing high-specificity and high-affinity antibodies against these exosomal markers for various downstream applications, for example, applications in disease prognosis and diagnosis.

About Creative Biolabs

Having long been devoted to the field of exosome research, Creative Biolabs presents the state-of-the-art analytical procedures used in exosome lipidomics, metabolomics, genomics, and proteomics. It emphasizes exosome-related services covering exosome isolation, characterization, quantification, engineering, etc., highlighting the role of exosomes in future biomedicine.