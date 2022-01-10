Algoworks is now RedHat Certified

Sunnyvale, CA, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Algoworks, an IT service provider, recently announced that it has become a Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) and Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA®). The firm has been helping organizations to build and deliver successful software solutions for their customers.

The Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) verifies the firm’s suitability on live systems while a Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA®) is a firm that can perform the core system administration tasks necessary in Red Hat Enterprise Linux installations.

The RHCE credential validates the ability to configure networking services and security on Red Hat Enterprise Linux servers. The certifications are an extension of the knowledge required to automate the deployment, management, and support of multi-system environments, making your certification even more valuable and relevant. The firms can show how Ansible Automation interacts with other Red Hat technologies by establishing automation abilities to complement your deployment and configuration expertise.

Commenting on the achievement, Rachit Agarwal, Co-founder & Director of Algoworks, says he is proud to get Red Hat Certification. ‘As RedHat Certified, Algoworks helps organizations to automate Red Hat® Enterprise Linux®, integrate Red Hat emerging technologies, and apply automation efficiently and innovatively.’

Red Hat Certification Program: Red Hat, a subsidiary of IBM that specializes in computer software, provides a variety of certification programs, the majority of which focus on system administration. Validation of certifications is available on the Red Hat website. RHCSA is an entry-level certification that focuses on system administration skills, such as installing and configuring a Red Hat Enterprise Linux system and connecting it to a live network with network services functioning. RHCE is a mid-to-advanced certification that expands on the RHCSA certification’s contents to include more advanced topics including security and installing popular business networking (IP) services.

About Algoworks: Algoworks is a B2B IT firm providing end-to-end product development services. Operating chiefly from its California office, Algoworks is reputed for its partnership with Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, and Microsoft. The company’s key IT service offerings include Mobility, Salesforce consulting and development, UI UX Design Consultation, DevOps, and Enterprise Application Integration.

