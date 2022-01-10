IT Asset Disposition Market Share, Size and Development Trends of Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 10 2022 — /EPR Network/ — The “IT Asset Disposition Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the IT asset disposition market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The global IT asset disposition market size is anticipated to value USD 27.9 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The increasing need for usage of electronic devices and products coupled with the need for disposal of old ones is driving the market growth for ITAD services.

The computers/laptops asset segment dominated the global market with a share of more than 40% in 2018 owing to the increasing among enterprises to recycle and refurbish obsolete laptops and computers. While the smartphones & tablets segment is projected to register a CAGR of 8.0% on account of rapid technological developments undertaken by smartphone manufacturers.

The media & entertainment end-use segment is expected to witness CAGR of 11.0% in the upcoming years owing to the rising adoption of media content prevailing among the millennial population. On the other hand, the IT & Telecom segment is expected to hold 30.0% across the global market by 2025.

In 2018, North America registered a share of around 15.0% across the global market due to the increasing number of cloud data centers across this region. While the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 12.0% over the forecasted years on account of rapid technological advances and digitalization undertaken by several players operating in the IT industry.

The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market includes key players such as IT Renew Inc., Life Span International, Dataserv Group, Apto Solutions Inc., and Ingram Micro. They are also engaged in offering services like data destruction, remarketing, decommissioning, redeployment and recycling of IT-enabled hardware and software.

