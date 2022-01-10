Variable Frequency Drive Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 10, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Variable Frequency Drive Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global variable frequency drive (VFD) market size is projected to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2027 and registering 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. Growing technological advancements in developing economies and increasing awareness for energy efficiency are key factors driving the growth of the market.

Government across several countries are striving to increase awareness regarding energy efficiency, which is expected to be one of the major factors for market growth. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA) invested around USD 240 billion in energy efficiency across buildings, industry sectors and transport.

The integration of VFDs with electric drives enables users to control speed and torque, thereby helps to increase their operating efficiency as well as reduces energy consumption. Therefore, rising application of VFD across different industries including power generation, automotive, food & beverage, and oil & gas is projected to propel the market growth. In addition, growing energy prices are also anticipated to increase the deployment of VFDs across multiple industries.

The Asia Pacific dominated the global market due to rapid advancement in infrastructure, industrial growth, and growing demand for greater power efficiency. In this region, China, Japan, and India are the major contributors to VFD regional market growth. This growth is characterized by huge investment in manufacturing industries in these countries by the government to boost their economic growth.

The VFD market is highly competitive due to the presence of private and public companies. The market players are focusing on investing in R&D to develop technologically advanced products to sustain in the competitive market. For example, ABB Ltd. announced the launch of an all-compatible ACS6080 MV drive for better performance applications that enable plants to manufacture high-quality products and work more efficiently.

Variable Frequency Drive Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

