Every building should consider acoustic insulation, regardless of its industry. It is important to minimise noise disturbance and improve sound quality. Sound treatment is possible only by choosing the right acoustic flooring material.

Your ceiling, wall, and flooring will absorb, reflect, or transmit noise from your building. Sound treatment has two goals.

(1) Prevent transmission of sound from one room to another and floor to floor

(2) Reduce background noise to improve the quality of speech and music in rooms. The best and most efficient way to achieve the former is by installing acoustic flooring.

Acoustic ceiling panels and wall treatments prevent sound transmission from one room to another, but acoustic flooring can block sound transmission from one floor to the next.

In procedure with ceiling your acoustic sound solution will create the most comfortable environment conceivable for your building.

There Are Many Types Of Noise That Acoustic Flooring Is Capable Of Reducing.

Acoustic flooring should not transmit two types of noise.

Impact Sound

Floors are the most affected by foot traffic, vibrating machinery or carts. This impact energy can transmit through your building’s structure, causing distortion noise and disrupting residents or workers.

Rockwool acoustic insulation is used to block the transmission of impact noise from your flooring into the spaces below.

Airborne Sound

The majority of airborne sound comes from speakers, people and instruments. Airborne sound can also transmit through your floors into other areas of your building, similar to impact sound.

An acoustic insulation roll is used to measure a material’s ability against the transmission of airborne sound. It is called the sound transmission class (STC).

An STC rating, a logarithmic measurement of sound’s transmission loss in two rooms, is measured at 16 frequencies between 125 Hz and 5000 Hz. STC ratings are essentially measures of a material’s ability to absorb and prevent airborne noise.

Acoustic Flooring Options: Five Materials Suitable For Sound Treatment

These metrics are crucial in choosing the right acoustic flooring material for your particular building. However, the acoustic floor insulation of a material is not the only thing to consider when choosing a flooring material.

The carpeting may work well in a classroom but not in an operating room. A flooring contractor can help you navigate all the factors beyond acoustics.

Acoustic flooring materials do not come in a single size. However, some materials work better to prevent sound transmission.

These are the top acoustic flooring options:

Carpet

Carpet has a reputation for reducing impact sound. It is a great choice for offices, classrooms, and hotels. Carpets with a thicker pad and carpets with thicker piles are particularly active at absorbing sound and reducing transmission.

Cork Flooring

Cork flooring can be used in many commercial applications as it is durable, sound-absorbent, and comfortable. It is still used for acoustic insulation as an underlay because of its staining and indenting.

Wood Plastic Composite (WPC), Flooring

WPC flooring is hard-wearing, water-resistant, and easy to maintain. It also reduces impact noise such as high foot traffic.

The backing layer of Rockwool thermal insulation is what provides the flooring with its acoustic advantages. It not only acts as sound insulation but also protects it from mould and mildew.

Rubber Flooring

Rubber flooring for commercial use is well-known for its sound absorption properties. It also slips -, mould and mildew-resistant.

This is an excellent choice for hospitals, schools, gyms, and kitchens looking for durable Rockwool materials.

Vinyl Tile

Vinyl tile, particularly luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), is a resilient flooring option that can be used for sound treatment. Many facilities choose it for its design versatility, durability, and low maintenance costs.

Single flooring material is not the best. When choosing the floor for your facility, you should consider more than just the materials of Rockwool insulation. A contractor can help you understand all aspects of choosing the right flooring material for your needs.

Absorbing Sound VS Blocking Sound

Understanding the inner workings of sound insulation foam is difficult without first understanding the differences between absorbing sound and blocking sound.

Although these terms are often interchangeable, there are clear differences between them. Different materials respond to sound differently, just as different objects absorb and reflect light differently.

Many types of acoustic foam can either block outside sounds or absorb sound within a room to reduce reverberations. Before you buy any soundproofing solution, you need to be clear about what you are trying to accomplish.

Can Acoustic Foam Soundproof A Room Completely?

A room must absorb sound and block outside sound to be soundproof. Businesses that require a controlled environment are familiar with this concept. However, it can be costly and time-consuming to find the right balance.

Summary

It is important to understand the fundamental characteristics of Rockwool pipe insulation when trying to reduce it. Sound is simply the vibration of energy. The air around an object vibrates when it vibrates.

These vibrations travel through the air as sound waves, and eventually, the air inside your ears starts to vibrate. This sensation is what the brain eventually interprets as music, speech, and noise.