Global Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings for Architectural Applications In South Korea is Slated to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 4 billion by 2031

Flat Glass Coatings market analysis by Fact MR identifies leading segments in terms of Application, Region, and Technology. The study is intended to inform business about key trends influencing behavior pattern of consumers. It also offers recommendations to help them make informed decisions and navigate through unforeseen challenges.

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR concludes that the global flat glass coatings market is slated to surpass a valuation of US$ 4 billion by 2031, according to a latest research report published on the landscape. Growth is largely underpinned by increase in investments to further infrastructure development, especially in the architectural and energy generation segments.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6321

The market surged impressively over the past 5 years, being valued at just above US$ 1 billion in 2020. Growth has been especially evident with regards to renewable energy infrastructure deployment, especially for solar power generation. Markets such as the U.S. and China appear to be the most lucrative amongst all, given their high energy consumption rates.

As per estimates by the International Energy Agency, solar photovoltaic generation increased 22% in 2019, adding 131 terawatt hours (TWh), representing the 2nd largest absolute generation growth of all technologies. With this increase, solar photovoltaic share in global electricity generation is now almost 3%. Consequently, countries are scrambling to develop adequate solar energy infrastructure, which is catalyzing the adoption of flat glass coatings.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6321

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Acrylic flat glass coatings to experience massive surge, expected to record a stellar 15% CAGR through 2031

Polyurethane flat glass coatings likely to be valued at nearly US$ 2 billion by the end of the forecast period

Demand for flat glass mirror coatings to emerge the strongest, holding above 40% market share in 2020

Water-based flat glass coatings to emerge dominant by technology, capturing over 50% revenue share by 2031

Flat glass coating sales in the U.S. topped US$ 400 million in 2020, attributed to high uptake in solar power generation

China to spearhead growth in East Asia, expected to reach nearly US$ 1 billion by 2031

India, Australia, and South Korea to collectively generate over US$ 600 million in revenue

“Prominent flat glass coating manufacturers are extensively investigating the scope of nano flat glass coatings, attributed to rising demand for incorporating more efficient innovation approaches for strengthening market presence,”remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6321

Key Market Segments Covered

Application Flat Glass Mirror Coatings Flat Glass Coatings for Solar Power Generation Flat Glass Coatings for Architectural Applications Flat Glass Coatings for Automotive Applications Flat Glass Coatings for Other Applications

Resin Polyurethane Flat Glass Coatings Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Acrylic Flat Glass Coatings Other Resin Flat Glass Coatings

Technology Solvent-based Flat Glass Coatings Water-based Flat Glass Coatings Nano Flat Glass Coatings

Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe East Asia China Japan South Korea South Asia India Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia Rest of Oceania Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Get More Insights

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-and-off-road-vehicle-hoses-sales-increasing-in-response-to-rising-passenger-cars-sales-factmr-301309072.html

Competitive Landscape

Key flat glass coating manufacturers in Fact.MR’s study include The Sherwin-Williams Company, Arkema Group, Apogee Enterprises Inc., Ferro Corporation, Yantai Jialong Nano Industry Ltd., Tribo Coatings Ltd., ANT Lab, and Anhui Sinograce Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Anhui Sinograce Chemicals Co. Ltd. Launched PF-309 glass nano coatings, which are self-cleaning and equipped with nano-fluorosilicon polymer materials. These coatings are highly suitable for applying across car windshields, wall glass, and other areas.

Arkema Group offers the Certincoat® flat glass coatings that are highly flexible in design. Furthermore, these are low emission coatings that combine exceptional energy savings performance with the durability and ease of handling of clear glass.

Arkema Group

Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Anhui Sinograce Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Advanced NanoTechnology Lab (ANT Lab)

Bee Cool Glass Coatings

The Sherwin Williams Company

Tribos Coatings Ltd.

Diamon-Fusion International Inc.

Ferro Corporation

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the flat glass coatings market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (mirror coatings, solar power, architectural, automotive, and other applications), resin (polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, and other resins) and technology (solvent-based, water-based, and nano coatings), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: