US Capital Global Sponsors a Series of Exclusive Polo, Chartered Yacht, and Cocktail Business Networking Events in Dubai

US Capital Global’s Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Sweeney, travelled to Dubai last month to meet with investors and promote growth through new innovations in FinTech. Joined by Joshua Hawley (Director) and Vanessa Guajardo (Senior Vice President), Mr. Sweeney sponsored an exclusive series of polo, chartered yacht, and cocktail business networking events in Dubai, celebrating the expansion of the group in the Middle East. Dubai is an emerging leader in global digital finance and the center for FinTech activity in the Middle East.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record spanning over twenty years in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The group provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to middle market companies and investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation.

“The Middle Eastern FinTech market is currently experiencing an exciting period of expansion, with Dubai set to become the flourishing FinTech hub of the region,” said Mr. Sweeney. “The visitor experience and hospitality in Dubai are exceptional, but this is also a great destination to do business. Dubai is an international hub, strategically located to attract investors from the US, Asia, Europe, and elsewhere in the Middle East. I look forward to returning to Dubai next month, as we continue to position US Capital Global as a leader in FinTech innovation and investment in the region.”

Mr. Sweeney also took the opportunity to visit the gold vaults and trading office of Metals House, a regulated global precious metals trading firm with its principal trading subsidiary in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) in Dubai. Metals House has launched a $150 million debt security offering, with US Capital Global Securities as its lead placement agent. The investment opportunity combines the collateral backing of physical gold with a senior secured 8% coupon debt instrument.

Mr. Sweeney will be returning to Dubai in the first week of February 2022, along with Charles Towle, Managing Partner at US Capital Global. To connect with Mr. Sweeney and Mr. Towle during their upcoming visit, please contact Vanessa Guajardo, Senior Vice President of Marketing, at info@uscapglobal.com to schedule a meeting.

About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.