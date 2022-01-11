5 Types of Round Bars You Should Know About.

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

How is Round bar made?

Round Bar is made by melting down the raw materials in an electric furnace. After the process the raw material is given the shape of a round bar. Raw materials used to make round bars are iron ore, chromium, nickel etc.

TYPES

1.) Hastelloy Round Bar

The most common raw material used by industries is Hastelloy Round Bars. They have various shapes and sizes. The manufacturing and supplying of Hastelloy Round Bar are in different grades which include – Hastelloy C22 Round Bar and Hastelloy C276 Round Bar.

2.) Inconel Round Bar

The most common raw material used by industries is Inconel Round Bar. They have various shapes and sizes. Most common shapes of Bars are Inconel Round Bar, Inconel Square Bar, Inconel Rectangle Bar, Inconel Hex Bar. Inconel Round Bars are manufactured/produced in different grades which include – Inconel 718 Round Bar and Inconel 600 Round Bar.

3.) Monel Round Bar

Monel Round Bars are the most common raw material used by industries in various shapes and sizes.THe most common shapes of Monel Round Bars are: Monel Square Bar, Monel Rectangle Bar, Monel Hex BarMonel Round Bar in different grades which include – Monel K500 Round Bar and Monel 400 Round Bar.

4.) Titanium Round Bar

Titanium Round Bars are the most common raw material used by industries in various shapes and sizes. The most common shapes of Titanium Round Bar are: Titanium Square Bar, Titanium Rectangle Bar, Titanium Hex Bar.different grades which include – Titanium Grade 2 Round Bar, Titanium Grade 5 Round Bar and Titanium Grade 12 Round Bar.

5.) Alloy A286 Round Bar

Alloy A286 Round Bars are the most common raw material used by industries in various shapes and sizes. The most common shapes of Alloy A286 Round Bar is: Alloy A286 Square Bar, Alloy A286 Rectangle Bar, Alloy A286 Hex Bar.Alloy A286 Round Bar in different grades which include – Alloy A286 Round Bar.

Uses of Round Bars

Round bars are used in many sectors and for many different purposes, for instance the defense sector requires the bars for making arms and ammunition, manufacturing machines required to make textiles, Agricultural sector uses the bright bars to make machinery and equipment required for agriculture.

Round Bars Manufacturers and Supplier in India – Nippon Alloys Inc

Nippon Alloys Inc is an Indian based Manufacturer, Supplier, Exporter and Dealer of the comprehensive wide range of Round Bars. The company was started in the year 2007 and is offering Round Bars in various materials such as Inconel Round Bars, Hastelloy Round Bars, Monel Round Bars, Titanium Round Bars and more.

